Dubuque Wahlert has grown accustomed to punching above its weight as one of the smaller schools in Iowa Class 3A.
Now, with the addition of an extra classification to Iowa high school football, the Golden Eagles are going to be the big fish.
But Wahlert’s march back to the postseason will begin with a few of those familiar foes.
The Eagles debut in Class 2A this season after the Iowa High School Athletic Association introduced 5A in an effort to increase parity among the state’s larger schools — but the schedule will open with three perennial 3A powers, all rematches from last year.
“We want to be a championship program, and if you’re going to be a championship program you have to play championship programs,” third-year Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “And with the quality of football in eastern Iowa with the 3A teams — West Delaware, (Davenport) Assumption and (Cedar Rapids) Xavier, those schools have been the standard in 3A and 4A the last decade.
“The more (our players) win, the more they feel it’s possible to achieve what our direction is, and that’s to win a state championship. By playing all those big schools early, we’ll find out where we’re at and then we’ll go play the 2A district. At that point we’ll be on a level playing field as far as BEDS (enrollment numbers).”
The Eagles may have dropped in classification, but their trajectory is rising.
Wahlert was 0-9 in 2018, the year before Marshall took over, but went 3-6 in his first campaign.
The Eagles rebounded from a lopsided shutout loss in Week 1 last season to win four consecutive games, earn their first postseason victory in a dozen years and finish with their most wins in a season since 2007.
That 2020 season can be regarded as the best in recent history. The Eagles went 6-3 in a pandemic season and advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Wahlert led perennial state power Cedar Rapids Xavier in the fourth quarter before ultimately bowing out in the third round of the playoffs.
“I think if you take the approach of, ‘Well, we were good last year, it’s just automatically going to happen this year,’ you’re setting yourself up for failure,” Marshall said. “What we have done is really just focus on starting over and taking this as, it’s a new year, it’s a new team, new schedule, everything is going to be new about it. What was done in the past, if we focus on that too much with the success of last year, we’re going to set ourselves up for failure this upcoming year.”
While a large portion of that team is now graduated, Wahlert does return seven starters, including quarterback Bryce Rudiger and standout running back Ryan Brosius.
Marshall lists team speed at the skill positions and athleticism as the strengths for this year’s team. A lack of varsity experience and depth are the two things that worry him the most.
Rudiger completed 18 of 51 passes for 435 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions last year while sharing time with Charlie Fair.
Brosius was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 386 yards with a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He also had one reception, a 31-yard touchdown.
“We’ve got a lot of young talent that are leaders, our quarterback Bryce Rudiger. Carson Cummer, he’s a senior this year, he’s a really good leader,” Brosius said. “It almost feels like a new program. We have a lot of new stuff, a lot of new ways we’re working our practices, and just little stuff like that.”
Cummer caught 10 passes for 248 yards and two scores in 2020. He also made 20.5 tackles, 18 solo, on defense.
The Eagles will be tested right out of the gate, though, with three rematches from last season.
Wahlert hosts West Delaware in the season opener on Friday for the fourth consecutive season. The teams have split the last two. The Eagles visit Davenport Assumption in Week 2 for a rematch from last year’s District 4 championship game before returning to the Rock Bowl for another showdown with Xavier.
“It’s really beneficial, actually,” Brosius said. “Playing those tough teams will help us for later in the season.”
The Golden Eagles are in a district with La Porte City Union, North Fayette Valley, Waukon, Oelwein and Jesup. Teams in Class 2A play eight regular-season games with 32 of the 48 teams qualifying for postseason play.