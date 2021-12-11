Jared Hensley opened the dual with a fall in just 35 seconds at 125 pounds, and Shane Liegel (184), Colin Murphy (197) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) closed the dual with three consecutive pins as NCAA Division III No. 1-ranked Loras routed Cornell, 40-6, on Friday at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
Jalen Schropp (141) and Jacob Krakow (174) won via technical fall, and Aiden Evans (133) and Daniel Ruiz (149) won decisions as the Duhawks improved to 3-0.
MENS BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 63, Olivet 57 — At Olivet, Mich.: Blake McCann scored 22 points, Quentin Shields, Kyle Tuma and Ben Probst added nine apiece, and the NCAA Division III No. 4-ranked Pioneers improved to 10-0 with the road win over Olivet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamsburg 61, Dyersville Beckman 54 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Logan Goedken scored 21 points and Padraig Gallagher added 18, but the Iowa Class 2A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers suffered their first loss in four games this season.
West Branch 44, Cascade 40 — At West Branch, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 20 points and Gavin Manternach added 11, but the Cougars lost to the Bears.
West Delaware 55, Benton Community 37 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks routed the Bobcats in their WaMaC Conference matchup.
Cuba City 79, Boscobel 41 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Max Lucey finished with a game-high 18 points, Carter Olson added 16, Ian Hinderman had 12 and Cody Houtakker 10, and the WIAA Division 3 No. 3-ranked Cubans routed the Bulldogs in the SWAL opener for both teams.
River Ridge 40, Potosi 34 — At Potosi, Wis.: David Nies scored 13 points and Logan Drone added 10, and the WIAA Division 4 No. 4-ranked Timberwolves held off the Chieftains in their Six Rivers Conference showdown.
River Valley 60, Lancaster 48 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Blackhawks outlasted the Flying Arrows in Southwest Wisconsin Conference action.
Platteville 52, Richland Center 50 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Hillmen edged the Hornets on the road in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup.
Cassville 60, Belmont 49 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Comets beat the Braves to improve to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the Six Rivers Conference.
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Bellevue Marquette 37 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Mason Ashline scored 16 points, Korey Putz added 11 and Jack Wiskus and Avery Wessel chipped in 10 apiece as the Vikings blew past the Mohawks on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamsburg 47, Dyersville Beckman 33 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell on the road to the Raiders in a WaMaC Conference matchup.
West Branch 32, Cascade 27 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Bears held off the Cougars for a River Valley Conference victory.
Center Point-Urbana 61, Maquoketa 32 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Stormin’ Pointers rolled past the Cardinals in WaMaC Conference action.
Benton Community 47, West Delaware 34 — At Van Horne, Iowa: The Bobcats pulled away to beat the Hawks in WaMaC Conference play.
Boscobel 67, Pecatonica 45 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Bulldogs cruised past Pecatonica in non-conference action.
Platteville 54, Richland Center 50 (OT) — At Richland Center, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 17 points, and the Hillmen beat the Hornets in overtime on Thursday night.
Galena 45, Rockford Christian 26 — At Rockford, Ill.: Taylor Burcham scored 14 points, Gracie Furlong and Maggie Furlong added 10 apiece, and the Pirates (7-2) routed Rockford Christian on Thursday night.
PREP WRESTLING
Linn-Mar 76, Dubuque Wahlert 3 — At Wahlert Gym: Jerren Gille won a 12-6 decision at 120 pounds for the Golden Eagles’ only win in a dual loss to the Lions on Thursday night.