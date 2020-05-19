Shelley Till grew up watching football with her dad.
To her, a young girl in the early 1980s, seeing a woman broadcasting sports wasn’t anything different.
For those a generation older, Phyllis George was a sportscasting pioneer. A former Miss America who later served as Kentucky’s first lady, George is better known for her role on CBS’ “The NFL Today.”
George, who joined CBS’ pregame show in 1975, died last week at the age of 70 after a long fight with a blood disorder.
George initially spent three seasons on CBS’ live pregame show, then returned from 1980-83.
“Growing up we were big (Green Bay) Packers fans, and so for me I think it was just normal to see (a woman talking about sports on television),” said Till, who recently wrapped up her eighth season as a basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network. “It wasn’t like I watched it and thought oh, there’s a woman on here — which is a good thing because it wasn’t odd, or weird, to me. It didn’t stand out to me as something unique.”
George wasn’t the first female sportscaster, but made her entrance around the time that other women were getting their starts reporting on sports, too.
Jane Chastain was hired at CBS in 1974 and became the first female announcer on an NFL telecast that fall.
Lesley Visser became the first female NFL beat writer during a 14-year career at The Boston Globe that started in 1974. She later worked on “The NFL Today” as well as ABC and ESPN, becoming the first woman assigned to “Monday Night Football” in 1998.
George also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show “People” and co-anchored the “CBS Morning News.”
Till helped Western Dubuque win the girls state basketball championship in 1987 and later played at Drake University before getting into sportscasting. She also broadcasts locally for Mediacom.
“Being able to see people that look like you or sound like you or do something, whether it’s on TV or wherever, it’s easier for you to see yourself in that role,” Till said. “She just made it normal to be a woman that talked about sports.
“When you are trying to figure out what you want to be when you grow up, it’s always what are other people doing, what are my options? When you see people, in this instance another female that is in sports broadcasting, it definitely makes you put it on the list of consideration. Being the first at something isn’t an easy thing to do in any realm — especially sports, which are so male-dominated — and she put up with a lot of crap to be that (pioneer). What stands out about her to me is she was always just so gracious and she was always professional, and she didn’t get down into the mud with people that tried to drag her there.”
In her 2002 memoir, George wrote that a male friend told her sportscasting wouldn’t work because it was a man’s job. George even acknowledged knowing nothing about the industry and having neither experience nor another female mentor to follow.
“I was reading her memoir and it really stood out to me when she said that you have to believe in yourself, or saying yes to yourself,” Till said. “Believing in herself really opened up a lot of opportunities, but then having a mentor in your life that believes in you as well. I think that she just really embodied that.
“It’s really easy in this business, especially today with social media, to get caught up in all the critics and the people that want to tear you down. She just always rose above that, and I think there’s a lesson to be learned in all of that for us. If you can stay above the fray and just believe in yourself and move forward and surround yourself with supportive people, you really can break through any kind of ceiling.”