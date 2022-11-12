Sometimes you just don’t have an answer.
UW-Superior simply did not have one for Ryleigh O’Brien on Saturday.
Loras College’s fifth-year senior forward was an unstoppable force, scoring five goals — with four coming in the first half — and adding an assist as the Duhawks blasted the Yellowjackets, 7-1, in an NCAA Division III national tournament first-round match at the Rock Bowl.
“It’s clicking,” said O’Brien, who now has a team-best 24 goals on the season. “It starts with the defense and that turns into offense. We take those balls out wide and we follow them. As long as you’re making passes to your teammates and playing together, we’re going to put them in the back of the net and continue to do that.”
The unbeaten Duhawks (17-0-3) advanced to today’s second round at the Rock Bowl to meet Ohio Northern (14-1-5) at 3 p.m. with a berth into the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
“We just have to keep this going,” O’Brien said. “It’s nice to get a little rest at the end there because you have to be ready to go again tomorrow.”
It didn’t take long for the Duhawks to get off to a hot start in the chilly conditions — as snow flurries fell to the turf. O’Brien found Bella Talbot for the game’s first goal just 1:49 into the match for a 1-0 lead.
“She’s a fifth-year senior, a big-time player for a while, and when you get older the game just slows down for you,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said of O’Brien. “It’s not just today, it’s the whole season. She came out in the first game of the year with two goals and really hasn’t looked back. She’s been near the top of our goal scorers every year and it just clicks when you get a little older. You see things a little differently with maturity and experience.”
O’Brien kept it rolling just 5:42 later, taking a pass from Abby Eriksen in the middle of the field and punching home a shot from around 25-yards away to extend the Duhawks’ lead to 2-0 just 7:31 into the contest.
“Playing in front is a big advantage,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been here before. This ain’t my first rodeo. Knowing if you score your chances early and often, you’re in a great spot. Especially when the weather isn’t great because it’s snowy, it’s windy. It’s huge to put them away.”
Desperately needing an answer, the Yellowjackets (15-4-4) found it less than a minute later with the help of a bevy of traffic in front of the Loras net. Mya Holmquist went left side to get Superior on the board.
O’Brien scored unassisted at 20:37, then more pressure in the box saw the Yellowjackets bump the ball into their own net to push the Loras lead to 4-1 with less than 17 minutes until the half.
“Those early couple goals were great,” Pucci said. “We let them back in it with the goal, but the response was great again. We got two or three more goals there in the next 15 minutes and that really allowed us to get some rest and more players on the field.”
The Yellowjackets simply couldn’t stop O’Brien, who scored again on a textbook header at the 36:35 mark to notch the hat trick. She then added her fourth score not even a minute later with a pretty goal inside the left side of the net as the Duhawks were cruising, 6-1, heading into halftime.
O’Brien scored for the fifth time at the 58:34 mark in the second half, assisted by Savannah Johnson, for the game’s final tally.
“It’s a whole team effort though,” O’Brien said. “It’s not just me. When it comes to the NCAA tournament, everyone’s got to step up a level. I think our team knew that coming into today. We had to start out hot and get ready to play (Sunday). It’s a quick turnaround.”
