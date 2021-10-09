Football
Buy Now

Western Dubuque's (left to right) Tucker Nauman, Nick Bryant, and Daviyon Gaston celebrate after Nauman scores during their football game against Decorah in Epworth, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

 ADAM RANG

Western Dubuque spotted Waterloo East an early lead on Friday night, but then the Bobcats handily took it from there.

After falling into an early 7-0 hole, the Bobcats answered like a runaway freight train and scored 55 unanswered points in a 55-21 victory over the Trojans in Waterloo, Iowa.

Spencer Zinn rushed for a pair of touchdowns before a long TD connection from Jack Clemens to Daviyon Gaston put the Bobcats (4-3, 2-1 Class 4A District 2) in control.

Clemens then tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Andrew Oltmanns and a 2-yard score to Bryn Vantiger to help give WD a 48-7 lead heading into halftime.

Grant Glausser and Carson Burger added touchdowns for the Bobcats in the second half. Waterloo East dropped to 1-6, 0-3.

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque Hempstead 28 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Siegert, another to Charlies Besler, and ran for another, but the Mustangs (3-4, 2-1 Class 5A District 3) fell on the road in a key game against the 5A No. 10-ranked Tigers (5-2, 2-1).

West Delaware 41, Hampton-Dumont 3 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (6-1, 3-0 Class 3A District 3) rolled to another convincing home victory.

Dyersville Beckman 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 — At Sumner, Iowa: The Trailblazers (7-0, 4-0 Class 1A District 4) used another stellar performance from their defense to pitch a shutout and clinched a postseason berth.

MFL/Mar-Mac 44, Cascade 26 — At Monona, Iowa: The Cougars lost on the road to MFL, but will still be playing playoff football after clinching at least a fourth-place finish in Class 1A District 4 following Dyersville Beckman’s win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek 6 — At Calmar, Iowa: The Comets (4-3, 2-3 Class A District 4) kept their playoff hopes alive with a gutsy road win. Cole Heim tossed two touchdowns and Colby Sieverding rushed for a score for the Bellevue.

East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (3-4, 2-3 Class A District 4) were blanked at home.

Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14 — At Preston, Iowa: No. 3-ranked Easton Valley prevented the Vikings from clinching a playoff berth with a blowout victory in their 8-player District 5 contest.

ILLINOIS

Galena 20, Dakota 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel ran for two touchdowns and threw a 19-yard score to Brady Schemehorn as the Pirates (4-3, 3-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) prevailed.

East Dubuque 50, Eastland/Pearl City 15 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors (2-5, 1-5 NUIC) played their most complete game of the season and rolled to a home win.

Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats couldn’t keep pace with the Broncos in 8-player action.

WISCONSIN

Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Dominik McVay scored on a 91-yard run, returned a kickoff 77 yards for a TD and caught scores of 33 and 76 yards to keep the Pointers (4-4) alive for the postseason.

Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Cubans (6-2) locked up a playoff berth with the road win.

Darlington 32, Belleville 20 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Redbirds (7-1) locked up the SWAL title on the road.

Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Ty Wagner scored on two touchdown runs and Rhett Koenig added another as the Blackhawks (5-3) clinched a playoff berth.

Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20 — At Belmont, Wis.: Ty Palzkill caught three touchdowns and Waylon Palzkill scored five total TDs as the Braves cruised in 8-player action.

Platteville 34, Richland Center 14 -- At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen played arguably their strongest game of the season to secure the 700th victory in program history.

Black Hawk/Warren 2, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0 -- The Knights were forced to forfeit the contest against Black Hawk/Warren.

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33, Boscobel 0 -- At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Bulldogs struggled to an ugly loss on the road.

Recommended for you