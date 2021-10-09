Western Dubuque spotted Waterloo East an early lead on Friday night, but then the Bobcats handily took it from there.
After falling into an early 7-0 hole, the Bobcats answered like a runaway freight train and scored 55 unanswered points in a 55-21 victory over the Trojans in Waterloo, Iowa.
Spencer Zinn rushed for a pair of touchdowns before a long TD connection from Jack Clemens to Daviyon Gaston put the Bobcats (4-3, 2-1 Class 4A District 2) in control.
Clemens then tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Andrew Oltmanns and a 2-yard score to Bryn Vantiger to help give WD a 48-7 lead heading into halftime.
Grant Glausser and Carson Burger added touchdowns for the Bobcats in the second half. Waterloo East dropped to 1-6, 0-3.
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque Hempstead 28 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Siegert, another to Charlies Besler, and ran for another, but the Mustangs (3-4, 2-1 Class 5A District 3) fell on the road in a key game against the 5A No. 10-ranked Tigers (5-2, 2-1).
West Delaware 41, Hampton-Dumont 3 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (6-1, 3-0 Class 3A District 3) rolled to another convincing home victory.
Dyersville Beckman 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 — At Sumner, Iowa: The Trailblazers (7-0, 4-0 Class 1A District 4) used another stellar performance from their defense to pitch a shutout and clinched a postseason berth.
MFL/Mar-Mac 44, Cascade 26 — At Monona, Iowa: The Cougars lost on the road to MFL, but will still be playing playoff football after clinching at least a fourth-place finish in Class 1A District 4 following Dyersville Beckman’s win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Bellevue 22, South Winneshiek 6 — At Calmar, Iowa: The Comets (4-3, 2-3 Class A District 4) kept their playoff hopes alive with a gutsy road win. Cole Heim tossed two touchdowns and Colby Sieverding rushed for a score for the Bellevue.
East Buchanan 30, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (3-4, 2-3 Class A District 4) were blanked at home.
Easton Valley 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 14 — At Preston, Iowa: No. 3-ranked Easton Valley prevented the Vikings from clinching a playoff berth with a blowout victory in their 8-player District 5 contest.
ILLINOIS
Galena 20, Dakota 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel ran for two touchdowns and threw a 19-yard score to Brady Schemehorn as the Pirates (4-3, 3-3 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) prevailed.
East Dubuque 50, Eastland/Pearl City 15 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors (2-5, 1-5 NUIC) played their most complete game of the season and rolled to a home win.
Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats couldn’t keep pace with the Broncos in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Dominik McVay scored on a 91-yard run, returned a kickoff 77 yards for a TD and caught scores of 33 and 76 yards to keep the Pointers (4-4) alive for the postseason.
Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Cubans (6-2) locked up a playoff berth with the road win.
Darlington 32, Belleville 20 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Redbirds (7-1) locked up the SWAL title on the road.
Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Ty Wagner scored on two touchdown runs and Rhett Koenig added another as the Blackhawks (5-3) clinched a playoff berth.
Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20 — At Belmont, Wis.: Ty Palzkill caught three touchdowns and Waylon Palzkill scored five total TDs as the Braves cruised in 8-player action.
Platteville 34, Richland Center 14 -- At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen played arguably their strongest game of the season to secure the 700th victory in program history.
Black Hawk/Warren 2, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0 -- The Knights were forced to forfeit the contest against Black Hawk/Warren.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33, Boscobel 0 -- At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Bulldogs struggled to an ugly loss on the road.