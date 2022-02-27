Rhett Koenig has his own spot in Wisconsin state wrestling history.

He can join an even more exclusive club next year.

Koenig capped off a 50-2 junior season with his third consecutive state title, beating Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood, 6-2, in the WIAA Division 2 132-pound state championship match on Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Koenig, who won titles at 106 as a freshman and 113 last season, became the 73rd wrestler in Wisconsin history to win three titles. The season began with only 19 wrestlers in the state’s four-timer club, but three more were added Saturday night.

Seffrood, a freshman, finished the season 34-4.

Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt took third at 182 and Ethan Aird was fourth at 106.

Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano placed sixth at 285.

Prairie du Chien’s Luke Kramer (145) was fifth; Drew Hird (138), Maddox Cejka (152) and Blake Thiry (195) took sixth.

DIVISION 3

Mineral Point had a chance to add three more state champions to its honor roll, but fell short in all three title matches.

The Pointers’ Roen Carey dropped an 11-8 decision to La Crosse Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick in the 106 final. Lucas Sullivan, the runner-up at 113 last year, lost an 8-2 decision to Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag at 126, and Tarrin Riley took silver for a second consecutive season after losing an 11-1 major decision to Stratford’s Gavin Drexler at 138.

The Pointers’ Trapper Nafzger was fourth at 132 and Bo Hanson took sixth at 170.

Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Elliott Biba lost a 12-4 major decision to Kenosha St. Joseph’s Co’Ji Campbell in the 113 final. Teammate Mason Welsh pinned Shiocton’s Blake Carton in 1:44 to place fifth at 132.

Fennimore’s four semifinalists all bounced back to finish third.

Amryn Nutter won an 8-7 decision over Kenosha Christian Life’s Drew Dolphin in the 106 consolation final. Brecken Muench (120) won a 2-0 decision over Stanley-Boyd’s Alexander Nitz at 120; Brett Birchman (126) Weywauwega-Fremont’s Kaleb Mannel, 6-5, at 126, and Tristan Steldt won a 4-3 decision over Cadott’s Kaleb Sonnentag at 138.

The Golden Eagles’ Ian Crapp was fifth at 113 and Cameron Winkers took sixth at 220.

Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney placed sixth at 195.

