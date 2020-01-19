The Loras College men’s and women’s track & field teams swept to titles at the University of Dubuque Sol Butler Classic on Saturday at UD’s A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track.
The Duhawk women — coming off an outdoor national championship last spring — scored 221 points to outpace the runner-up Spartans with 168 points. Clarke finished third out of the six-team field with 67 points.
Gabrielle Noland led the Loras women, winning titles in the 55-meter dash and 200 while anchoring the 4x400 relay. Duhawk and Dubuque Senior grad Stevie Lambe won the 400, while Bellevue High alum Cam Reeg took home the 1,600 title for Loras.
The Loras men scored 202 points to beat Dubuque’s 165 for the crown. Clarke placed fourth with 62 points.
Ryan Rogers powered the Duhawk men with wins in the 55 hurdles and long jump.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 69, UW-La Crosse 67 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked Pioneers (14-2, 4-1 WIAC) rallied from their first league loss earlier in the week in grand fashion, falling into a 44-26 deficit at halftime before blitzing past the Eagles (13-2, 3-2).
Carter Voelker led the Pioneers with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Tuma added 14 points and nine boards as Platteville went on a runaway 43-23 run in the second half to pull out the win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-La Crosse 53, UW-Platteville 48 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask delivered 17 points with 11 rebounds and Morgan Horstman added 13 points, but the Pioneers (9-7, 1-4 WIAC) continued to struggle in conference play in the loss to No. 18-ranked La Crosse.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dubuque 27, Wheaton 16 — At Stoltz Center: Aaron Black (125 pounds), Greg Krulas (149) and Jessy Diaz (157) each won by fall to lead the Spartans in the dual triumph.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors win 2 — At South Beloit, Ill.: East Dubuque improved to 14-2 with two wins in tournament play. Declan Schemmel scored 14 points and Ben Tressel added eight points as East Dubuque rolled past North Boone, 51-24. Schemmel added 11 points in a 36-18 win over South Beloit.
Hornets sweep — At South Beloit, Ill.: Scales Mound earned a pair of wins in tournament play. The Hornets scored a 57-52 win over Mooseheart behind Benjamin Vandigo’s 19 points, and Vandigo dropped another 20 points in a 73-51 rout over Harvard.
Pirates go 1-1 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Galena split a pair of games at the Pecatonica Martin Luther King Shootout. Ethan Hefel led Galena with 21 points in a 62-39 win over Durand, and Sam Hesslebacher scored 17 in a 67-49 loss to Lanark Eastland.
Warren 61, Oregon 54 — At Warren, Ill.: Matthew Riedl scored 16 points as the Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter to victory.
Platteville 48, Poynette 47 — At Platteville, Wis.: Nathan Busch scored 17 points and Logan Page chipped in 10 as the Hillmen hung on for the home win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pirates split — At Freeport, Ill.: Galena split a pair of games at the Freeport Aquin tournament, earning a 41-37 victory over Dixon behind Sami Wasmund’s 14 points and dropping a 66-65 nailbiter to Aquin despite Wasmund going off for 27 points.