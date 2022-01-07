A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
TEAM USA (6-13-3-0) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (17-6-2-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: These will be the first of six meetings. The teams also play Feb. 18 at Mystique and March 4-6 in Plymouth, Mich.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints returned from the holiday break last week and split a pair of rivalry games – a 5-4 loss at Cedar Rapids and an 8-0 home win over Waterloo – before having Sunday’s home game against Cedar Rapids postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the RoughRiders … Dubuque’s 8-2 record over the past 10 games matches Muskegon for the best in the 16-team USHL during that time frame … Dubuque owns the league’s second-best power play (27.4%) and the fourth-best penalty kill (85.5%). Tri-City is the only other team to rank in the top four in both categories … Stephen Halliday has matched Seamus Malone, who played in Dubuque from 2012-15, for second place on the Saints’ career scoring list in the Tier I era with 131 points, although Halliday has accomplished the feat in 125 games and Malone took 163. Shane Sooth tops the chart with 144 points in 179 games. Including the pre-Tier I era, Chris Ferraro holds the all-time Dubuque record for points with 146 in 65 games from 1990-92. Halliday also leads the USHL in scoring this season with 17 goals and 45 points in 27 games.
Scouting Team USA: The U18 squad will play in Dubuque this weekend and in the March 6 game, while the other three games in the series will feature the U17 squad. The U18 team has won five of its nine games against USHL competition this season, and the balance of its schedule consists of college programs and international competition. The Americans have six players who were listed as A-rated prospects, or potential first-round picks, by NHL Central Scouting for the 2022 Draft this summer. They include Ryan Chesley, Logan Cooley, Cutter Gauthier, Isaac Howard, Jack Hughes and Frank Nazar. Matthew Savoie, an all-USHL rookie team for Dubuque last season and now plays major junior for Winnipeg of the Western League, was the only other player with USHL ties to earn the distinction.
Saints deal Rosenthal to Omaha: The Saints on Tuesday sent defenseman Riley Rosenthal to the Omaha Lancers for future considerations. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound right-shot defenseman from Boca Raton, Fla., had one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 17 games this season. As a rookie last season, he recorded three assists, 23 penalty minutes and a minus-4 rating.