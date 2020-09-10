After taking a year off from the Western Dubuque football program to focus on basketball, Garrett Baumhover was concerned how rejoining the team would go for his senior season.
The Bobcat players and coaches welcomed him with open arms, and the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has not disappointed. The senior quarterback tied the program record with five touchdown passes in a 40-37 win over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night in Epworth, Iowa. Baumhover finished the night with a school-record 447 yards, two more than the previous record held by his older brother, Quinn.
“I was really nervous about coming back to the team, but I knew they needed a quarterback and that I had experience in that position,” Baumhover said. “I was worried about what people would think, but everyone was happy to see me back, and those feelings quickly went away.”
Garrett is one of three Baumhover brothers who have played quarterback for the Bobcats. Nolan graduated in 2014, while Quinn was a 2017 graduate.
“I grew up watching them play and learning from them,” Garrett Baumhover said. “We were all multi-sport athletes, and sports have been something our family has bonded around.”
Baumhover played a key role in the team’s win over Hempstead, as the Bobcats rallied from a 10-point deficit with 9 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Baumhover’s 89-yard pass to Logan Brosius with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Western Dubuque the lead. He finished the game 19-for-33 for 447 yards and five touchdowns.
“Garrett’s ability to throw the ball kept us in that game,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “His decision making has been very good in our first two games, and it’s allowed us to play at a high level.”
Through two games, Baumhover has thrown for 697 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Garrett has built a chemistry with his teammates over the years, and he really utilized the time in quarantine to throw the ball around,” Penner said. “He’s very capable and we are excited to see what he can do the rest of the season.”
Baumhover said that playing in several sports has allowed him to develop leadership qualities that carry into each sport.
“I know that I need to keep my cool in hectic conditions because the rest of the guys are looking at me,” he said. “I know I have to lead by example and show them that I can get the job done.”
The three-sport athlete said he is unsure of where he will attend college next fall, but would like to pursue a sport somewhere. He also started for the baseball team this summer.
“Right now, I’m just keeping my options open and seeing what happens,” he said.