Here is a capsule look at the area baseball teams competing in the Six Rivers Conference:
BELMONT
Coach — Trevor Kattre (5th season)
2019 record — 17-10 (8-5)
Returning starters — Riley Christianson (Sr., P/C); Will Cutler (Sr., OF); Michael Douglas (Sr., UTL); Mitch Douglas (Sr., 2B)
Returning veterans — Tyler Simmons (Sr., OF); Ty Palzkill (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Kolby Lancaster (Soph., P/IF); Konnor Lancaster (Soph., P/C/OF); Jesse Ruiz (Soph., P/OF)
Outlook — The Braves return four players from the 2019 team that reached the state tournament for the first time in program history. This experience and leadership should prove valuable throughout the grind of a season. Belmont’s versatility will be a strength as multiple guys can play different positions. This is key as they will have a young, developing pitching staff and will be testing out some new arms.
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Tony Leibfried (3rd season)
2019 record — 4-19 (2-11)
Returning starters — Cameron Schmitz (Sr., P/3B); Owen Vogelsberg (Jr.,P/2B)
Returning veterans — Jack Kaiser (Sr., P/1B); Levi Hampton (Sr., C/DH); Jake Stoney (Sr., P/UTL); Tucker Leibfried (Sr., C/OF); Jared Wunderlin (Sr., P/2B); Wade Brown (Sr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Robby Roe (Jr., P/SS); Ashton Spitzack (Jr., UTL); Logan Uppena (Jr., P/OF); Joseph Vogelsberg (Jr., P/UTL); Brad Perry (Jr., OF); Gage Zenz (Jr., UTL); Levi Groom (Jr., P/OF); Preston Steiner (Soph., P/OF); Ethan Kerkhoff (Soph., P/UTL); Sam Udelhofen (Soph., P/IF); Logan Kruser (Soph., P/UTL); Erasmus Okey (Soph., P)
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville looks to climb up the conference ranks after struggling in 2019 and it may just have the arms to do it. A dozen players on the roster are capable of toeing the rubber and with a compact 2021 schedule, pitching depth is key. Upperclassmen with little experience will have to adjust quickly to the varsity level, but Tony Leibfried sees them being great leaders as the season progresses.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Troy Dilley (5th season)
2019 record — 6-18 (5-8)
Returning starters — Johnny Hamann (Sr., P/IF); Bryce Quick (Sr., 3B); David Nies (Jr., P/1B); Logan Drone (Jr., P/OF); Bryr Clark (Jr., C)
Returning letterwinners — Brayden Vogt (Sr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Braden Crubel (Soph., P/IF); Anthony Davis (Soph., C/OF)
Outlook — The Timberwolves bring back six upperclassmen from the 2019 team that finished fourth in the conference and will be hungry to move up the ladder in the Six Rivers. This will be an athletic team willing to get creative offensively to win ball games.
SHULLSBURG/BENTON
Coach — Mitch Brant (1st season)
2019 record — 23-2 (13-0)
Returning starters — Brandon Hoppman (Sr., IF)
Returning letterwinners — Ben Beau (Sr., /IF); Russell Hauser (Sr., 1B/OF); Kaleb Ward (Sr., P/1B/OF); Dawson Hamm (Sr., C); Nick Brant (Sr., OF); Jack Charles (Sr., OF); Brendan Kudronowicz (Sr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Nathan Keleher (Soph., P/IF/OF); Nate Lawrence (Soph., IF); Payton Calvert (Fr., C/P/IF)
Outlook — Undoubtedly, this senior-laden Shullsburg/Benton team will play with a chip on its shoulder after they cruised to an undefeated conference record in 2019, but fell short of a state berth. Varsity experience could be a factor as many of these seniors didn’t see action two years ago, but first-year coach Mitch Brant expects to have a fundamentally sound ball club.