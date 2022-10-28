ELDRIDGE, Iowa --- A lot has changed since Week 2.
One thing has not: North Scott has a really, really good football team.
Lancers quarterback Kyler Gerardy ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 159 yards and a score as Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked North Scott ended Western Dubuque’s season with a 38-15 victory in the first round of the Iowa Class 4A playoffs on Friday at Lancer Stadium.
North Scott (8-2) has now won three straight over the Bobcats (6-4) and returned the favor after Western Dubuque ended North Scott playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
Grant Glausser led the Western Dubuque offense with 106 rushing yards --- his sixth 100-yard game of the season --- on 23 carries, including his 19th rushing touchdown of the season.
Brett Harris, the freshman quarterback who stepped in as the starter following the Week 2 loss to North Scott, completed 11 of 18 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Western Dubuque’s only other losses this season came to the teams ranked No. 2 and 3 in Class 4A.
Western Dubuque drove to the North Scott 27-yard line before turning it over on downs on its opening possession.
North Scott took it from there and went 73 yards in a dozen plays and took a 7-0 lead on Dylan Marti’s 1-yard touchdown run.
The Bobcats went three-and-out and the Lancers tacked on a 41-yard field goal from Liam Regan to take a 10-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first half.
WD put a drive together from there on the back of Glausser and big-time receptions from Brock Carpenter and Hunter Quagliano.
Glausser carried the ball six times for 29 yards on the drive, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Carpenter hauled in a 15-yard reception to accelerate the drive. Harris avoided a sack two snaps later and delivered a pass to Quagliano, who broke a tackle on his way to a 9-yard gain.
Glausser scored his 19th rushing touchdown of the season five snaps later.
But North Scott had one more big play left in the first half, and took a 10-point lead into halftime after broken coverage allowed North Scott quarterback Kyler Gerardy to hit a wide-open Drew Kilburg in stride for a 63-yard touchdown with 96 seconds left in the half.
Gerardy broke the game open on a first-and-22 play midway through the third quarter. Gerardy ran around the right side of the line and pulled away from the defense for a 72-yard touchdown run that pushed the Lancers’ lead to 24-7.
Gerardy added a 10-yard TD run later in the quarter before the Bobcats got back into it.
Klein took a wobbly pass away from the North Scott DB, and raced to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown. Harris and Klein hooked up for a two-point conversion to get the Bobcats with two possessions.
But North Scott recovered the ensuing onside kick and scored three snaps later on Gerardy’s 5-yard TD run. Carpenter nearly had an interception on the previous play, but a simultaneous reception kept the ball with the Lancers.
