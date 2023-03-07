In its fifth consecutive berth in the NAIA women’s basketball tournament, Clarke University landed the top seed in the four-team pod it will host tonight and Wednesday at the Kehl Center.
The Pride also earned the No. 2 seed within the Duer Quadrant for the 64-team tournament. The winner of the Clarke pod will advance to the Sweet 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Recommended for you
Tonight’s games — Clarke University vs. Indiana University Northwest, 5:30 p.m.; Freed-Hardeman University vs. Northwestern College, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Ticket information — Tickets to Tuesday’s first round will be sold as a full session, so one ticket will get fans entry into both games. A separate ticket will need to be purchased for Wednesday’s second-round game. Tickets are currently available at https://clarkepride.com/Tickets/Home for $8 for general attendance and $5 for students.
Broacast — All three games will be broadcasted on the Clarke Pride Sports Network at https://team1sports.com/clarke/ with Doug Wagen and Jim Blaine providing the play-by-play and color commentary for the first- and second-round games in the Kehl Center. Each game will be a pay-per-view model of $7.50 plus a $0.50 service fee from Clarke’s streaming provider, Hudl.
CLARKE PRIDE
Location — Dubuque, Iowa
Coach — Courtney Boyd (6th season)
Record — 27-4
NAIA ranking — No. 7
Duer Quadrant seed — No. 2
Conference — Heart of America Conference
How they got here — The Pride finished second in the Heart of America Conference regular season at 19-3 and lost an 82-72 decision to regular-season champ and national No. 1-ranked Central Methodist in the league tournament final.
Trending — The Pride did not lose consecutive games all season and won six in a row ahead of the conference tournament final. Three of their losses came to Central Methodist and the other to MidAmerica Nazarene.
Last NAIA berth — Boyd has guided the Pride to four consecutive NAIA tournament berths and led the team to quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2021.
Scoring leaders — Tina Ubl 12.8 points per game, Emma Kelchen 12.0 ppg, Nicole McDermott 10.6 ppg, Taylor Haase 9.9 ppg, Giana Michels 8.8 ppg.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST REDHAWKS
Location — Gary, Ind.
Coach — Jesse Ford
Record — 24-6
NAIA ranking — Unranked
Duer Quadrant seed — No. 15
Conference — Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference
How they got here — The Redhawks earned an at-large berth after falling to Indiana University South Bend in the CCAC championship game.
Trending — The Redhawks have won 13 of 15 games, with the only losses in that span to IU South Bend. They won three straight prior to the CCAC title game loss
Last NAIA berth — Northwest returns to the NAIA tournament for the first time since 2019.
Scoring leaders — Sarah Martin 14.0 points per game, Michaela Schmidt 13.7 ppg, Sarah Martin 12.0 ppg, Tiara Jackson 11.8 ppg, Karli Miller 8.8 ppg.
FREED-HARDEMAN LADY LIONS
Location — Henderson, Tenn.
Coach — Joshua Epperson
Record — 23-9
NAIA ranking — No. 21
Duer Quadrant seed — No. 7
Conference — Mid-South Conference
How they got here — The Lady Lions beat Shawnee State, 65-61, to win the Mid-South Conference tournament championship.
Trending — Freed-Hardeman has won six consecutive games and 7 of 9.
Last NAIA berth — The Lady Lions lost in the first round of the tournament last season against Central Methodist. They have qualified 26 times.
Scoring leaders — Rachel Satterly 15.1 points per game, K.J. White 12.1 ppg, Madisyn Baugher 8.9 ppg, Raegen Purvine 6.8 ppg.
NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE RAIDERS
Location — Orange City, Iowa
Coach — Kristin Rotert
Record — 19-10
NAIA ranking — Unranked
Duer Quadrant seed — No. 10
Conference — Great Plains Athletic Conference
How they got here — The Raiders earned an at-large berth after falling in the quarterfinals of the GPAC tournament.
Trending — Northwestern has lost two in a row and three of the last five.
Last NAIA berth — The Raiders are in the field for the third consecutive season.
Scoring leaders — Maddie Jones 14.5 points per game, Molly Schany 14.2 ppg, Emilee Danner 10.3 ppg, Taylor VanderVelde 8.0 ppg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.