In its fifth consecutive berth in the NAIA women’s basketball tournament, Clarke University landed the top seed in the four-team pod it will host tonight and Wednesday at the Kehl Center.

The Pride also earned the No. 2 seed within the Duer Quadrant for the 64-team tournament. The winner of the Clarke pod will advance to the Sweet 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

