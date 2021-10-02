The first-timers took all the stuffing out of the Green Bay Gamblers’ Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday.
Four different players scored their first career USHL goals, and Philip Svedeback earned his first career USHL win as the Dubuque Fighting Saints steamrolled the Gamblers, 7-1, at the Resch Center.
Nicholas VanTassle triggered Green Bay’s Teddy Bear Toss with a goal on a fortunate bounce 7:11 into the game. He scored his first career USHL goal when his centering pass from behind the net deflected off goalie Svedeback’s skate and into the net, and the crowd of 2,157 showered the ice with stuffed animals to be donated to charity.
Just 29 seconds later, though, Mikey DeAngelo tied the game with his first career USHL goal. Kenny Connors flipped the puck out of his own end, Tristan Lemyre moved it ahead to DeAngelo at center ice, and DeAngelo cut from right to left before wiring a shot from the left circle past goalie Aaron Randazzo’s blocker.
Kenny Connors gave the Saints the lead 3:25 later, just seconds after Green Bay’s first power play expired. Lemyre made a touch pass in his own zone to Connors, who drive the right wing, outmuscled a defender, cut to the net and slipped the puck between Randazzo’s leg pads for his second of the season.
Dallas Stars prospect Samuel Sjolund extended the lead to 3-1 at the 17:01 mark. Sjolund made a pass from the right corner to Ryan Beck in the right faceoff dot, and the Green Bay defense lost him in coverage. Beck returned the puck to a wide-open Sjolund, who tucked the puck around a prone Randazzo for his first USHL goal.
Dubuque’s onslaught continued early in the second period with three goals in the first 6:30.
Ryan Beck made it 4-1 at the 1:18 mark, when he took a Stephen Halliday pass in the low slot, made a toe-drag move on Randazzo and hit a wide-open net. Just 2:40 later, Lemyre and Max Montes set up Axel Kumlin’s first USHL goal, a power play one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle.
Mikey Burchill joined the fun at the 6:30 mark, when he also scored his first USHL goal. Burchill drove the net and scored on the rebound of Nikita Borodayenko’s shot from the slot.
Lemyre capped a four-point night by scoring on a breakaway 3:40 remaining in regulation. Kumlin provided the outlet pass, and Lemyre beat Randazzo high for his second goal of the season.
Svedeback made 33 saves and helped the Saints kill all seven of Green Bay’s power plays. Dubuque went 1-for-5 with the power play and also took 34 shots on Randazzo.