Brianna Leahy threw her way onto the NCAA Division III all-time leaderboard this weekend.
And the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honored the senior from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with its field athlete of the week award.
Leahy, a former Shullsburg, Wis., multi-sport standout, won the shot put and discus competition at the Augustana College Meet of Champions on April 23. Her throw in the shot put of 50 feet, 4 inches (15.34m) is the sixth-best throw in NCAA Division III history and ranks first on the 2022 NCAA Division III Performance List by more than 2 feet. An all-American in the event, she broke her own school record and surpassed the 15-meter mark for the first time in her career.
Leahy also won the discus competition in a personal best toss of 141 feet, 9 inches (43.20m) to rank No. 13 on the Division III Honor Roll this season.
Record-setting Peters honored — Loras College’s Ethan Peters, a senior left-hander from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., won the American Rivers Conference pitcher of the week award after setting the program record with his 16th career save Saturday at Coe. He added another save on Sunday for his school-record 11th of the season to go along with a 1.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 321/3 innings.
Hemm lands 5th weekly honor — Loras freshman pitcher Ashlyn Hemm, a Port Byron, Ill., native, earned her fifth A-R-C softball pitcher of the week award. She struck out 35 batters in 211/3 innings while improving to 16-3 this season. She earned shutout wins over Cornell and Dubuque during the week.
A-R-C honors Alley — Loras’ Grace Alley, a sophomore from Seneca, Ill., won the A-R-C female athlete of the week award after winning the heptathlon at Augustana this weekend. She had personal bests in five of the seven events to score 4,938 points, which ranks fourth among NCAA Division III athletes.
UD sprinters set school mark — The University of Dubuque 4x100 relay team set an A-R-C record and earned the No. 1 time in the nation by winning the University of Iowa Musco Twilight this weekend. Jaylen Bell (Chicago), Jeremiah Steed (Las Vegas), Kobe Howell (Mission Hills, Calif.) and Nolan Lentz (Freeport, Ill.) ran a 40.59. They share the A-R-C male athlete of the week award.
Loras 4x100 honored — Loras’ 4x100 team won the A-R-C women’s track athlete of the week award after winning the event at Augustana. Stevie Lambe (Dubuque Senior), Marion Edwards (Chicago), Alyssa Pfadenhauer (West Burlington, Iowa) and Kelly Kohlhof (Lincoln, Neb.) ran a 46.77, the fourth-fastest in program history and the second-best in NCAA Division III this season.
UD lacrosse players recognized — The University of Dubuque’s Aidan Culligan received Midwest Lacrosse Conference offensive player of the week recognition, while teammate Dante Robinson shared defensive player of the week honors.
Culligan, a native of Eagle, Idaho, had back-to-back six-point performances and finished with eight goals and four assists in two wins. Robinson, of Glenwood, Ill., had 10 ground balls and nine caused turnovers as the Spartans went 2-0 on the week. Dubuque is undefeated in MLC play heading into the final week of the regular season.
Clarke golfer feted — The Heart of America Conference selected Clarke University’s Carter Ruegsegger as its men’s golfer of the week. The sophomore from Blanchardville, Wis., won the 58-golfer Loras Invite with a score of 73.
Clarke duo named honorable mention — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named Clarke attacker Conner Cole and defender Drew Dorenbush as honorable mention all-conference in men’s lacrosse. Cole, a Hudson, Wis., native, set program records with 30 goals and 49 points. Dorenbush, a Minnesota native, was a defensive specialist for the Pride.
Birt joins Millikin coaching staff — Former Western Dubuque state wrestling champion Bradan Birt has joined his father, head coach Ryan Birt, on the staff at Millikin University. The NCAA Division III champion will serve as director of wrestling development at the Decatur, Ill., school.
Fox earns 3rd win — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater right-hander Hayden Fox, a senior from Stockton, Ill., improved to 3-1 with a 10-strikeout performance in a 14-4 victory over Finlandia this weekend. He has fanned 29 batters in 351/3 innings for the No. 10-ranked Warhawks, who are 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the WIAC.