George Holesinger will be prepared for the whole new look the Iowa High School Athletic Association state swim meet unveils this weekend.
For the first time, the IHSAA meet will follow a prelim/final format instead of determining results based on best times from multiple heats. The four-heat prelims begin tonight with the finals set for Saturday afternoon at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.
“During the club season, we always do prelims/finals, so it’s not an unusual thing for us, it’s just different for boys high school swimming in Iowa,” said Holesinger, a Dubuque Hempstead senior seeded third in the 100-yard freestyle, fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and a member of two relays with podium aspirations. “We’ve been doing some prep, like having time trials the night before meets, which will help us be in that mindset at state.
“I feel really good about it. You get all the fastest guys in one heat for the final, instead of having someone come out of an earlier heat to try to podium. You know what you did in the prelims, and you get a chance to correct them in the final. And racing with all the fast guys only pushes you to be faster.”
Hempstead advanced six swimmers out of the district meet and will compete in nine events at state. The Mustangs’ contingent also includes Brandon Decker, Michael Rhett Gilbertson, Mitchell Konichek, John Maloney and Aiden Yaklich.
Dubuque Senior will compete in four events at state. Zack Heiar and Jarrett Herber advanced in two events apiece.
The top eight individuals in each race tonight advance to the championship final on Saturday, while the next-fastest eight will swim in the consolation final. All three relays will be contested on Saturday and do not follow a prelim/final format.
The move to a prelim/final format has been advocated by Iowa coaches for several years. Approximately 80% of the other high school associations follow the prelim/final format.
“I think it brings our sport to where it should be, and athletes are going to be at their best when they compete in a prelim/final format,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “I’m excited for these guys. Not only are we going to the prelim/final format, they’re getting the opportunity to swim in a facility that has hosted the NCAA Division I national meet. That only adds to the excitement.”
Senior coach Jesse Huff won’t have to make much of an adjustment to his preparation for state. He also coaches the Rams girls team in the fall, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union shifted to a prelim/final format in 2018.
“The girls who are at the top in each event know that it’s a matter of just swimming fast enough in the prelims to get a lane for the final and then focusing on swimming their best the next day,” Huff said. “They use that format for every big meet at every other level of the sport, so the kids almost expect to have it that way in high school, too. And, obviously, it helps them prepare for swimming at the next level, because they use the same format in college.”