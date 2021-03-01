The three stars of the game passed up their traditional post-game curtain calls and instead chose to blend in with the rest of their Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates, who all remained on the ice for the celebration that mattered the most.
Oliver David took just a modest bow Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center after recording his 100th victory as Dubuque’s bench boss. The Saints trounced the National Team Development Program’s U18 squad, 8-2, behind a Matt Savoie hat trick.
“The day-to-day is what matters the most to me, because it works and it keeps you focused,” said David, in his fourth season as head coach after serving three seasons as an assistant. “If you focus on what’s ahead of you and take care of all the details in your day-to-day, hopefully, it leads to something larger in the end.
“It did mean a lot to me when Michael Feenstra grabbed the puck for me. And it meant a lot to me when every single guy high-fived me and congratulated me, because a lot of tough love happens around here. That’s by design, because we know what’s ahead of these young men, and we want them to be prepared when they get to the next level.”
Savoie, a projected first-round NHL Draft pick in 2022, ended a seven-game goal drought and raised his total to nine to go along with five assists in just 13 games since joining the team in mid-January. His outburst came in front of several NHL scouts, on hand to watch Team USA and its four potential first-rounders in this year’s draft.
“That definitely wasn’t my biggest concern coming into this,” Savoie said. “This was about getting the two (standings) points because they’re the team we’re chasing for a playoff spot. The message was about playing right, staying disciplined, playing well defensively and shutting them down.
“It was nice to end the goal slump, but the win was way more important. I don’t think about scouts being in the building, because that just adds more pressure. Obviously, you know they’re there, but you can’t let it get in your head — if you have a bad game or a good one.”
John Evans opened the scoring just 3:45 into the game. Andrei Buyalsky moved the puck to the point and Henry Thrun, who put the puck on net. Daniyal Dzhaniyev tipped the shot, and Evans put the rebound past goalie Gibson Homer for his third goal of the year.
The game turned a few minutes later. Shortly after the Saints killed off a 5-on-3, Buyalsky scored his ninth of the season to make it 2-0. Riley Stuart cleared the puck out of his own zone to Buyalsky, who used his speed to get around the defense and finished the play with a nifty backhander to the top left corner.
“Anytime you score a goal, it’s going to energize the team,” Buyalsky said through Dzhaniyev’s translation. “Tonight was a great team effort, and we had a lot of different guys contributing.”
In all, 13 different players registered at least a point for Dubuque.
Savoie ended his goal drought with a backdoor power play goal at the 10:16 mark to score the eventual game-winner and make it 3-0. Robert Cronin and Stephen Halliday assisted, but Buyalsky and Braden Doyle also contributed by working the puck around the perimeter. That goal chased Homer in favor of Kaidan Mbereko.
Just 2:10 later, Savoie jumped on a soft clearing attempt and wristed a shot through traffic for an unassisted goal and a 4-0 lead. Ian Pierce made a couple of holds at the blue line as Dubuque pressured Team USA’s zone for more than a minute.
Team USA finally solved Saints goalie Lukas Parik at 4:52 of the second period on a Jeremy Wilmer goal, but Savoie completed his hat trick 8:30 later with a shorthanded goal. Cronin sprung Feenstra and Savoie for a 2-on-1, and Feenstra paused just long enough to find Savoie in the left faceoff circle for a one-timer past Mbereko for his ninth goal in just 13 games since joining the team in mid-January.
Buyalsky made it 6-1 with his 10th of the season at 18:04 of the second period. Doyle moved the puck to the high slot and Halliday, who had his shot blocked. Left alone in front, Buyalsky backhanded a shot into the top right corner of the net.
Connor Kurth made it 7-1 at the 8:19 mark of the third with his 11th of the season. Cronin took advantage of a Team USA turnover and quickly found Kurth on the back door for a tap-in. Another turnover 16 seconds later led to P.J. Fletcher’s ninth goal of the season. Kurth and Tristan Lemyre picked up the assists.
Chaz Lucius wrapped up the scoring four minutes later for Team USA, which outshot the Saints, 35-22. Parik, a Los Angeles Kings prospect, earned the win after being relieved in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Des Moines.
“Yesterday wasn’t our day,” Parik said. “You can’t think about it too much. Forget about it, get your rest and get ready for the next game, and that’s what we did. It was a really good team win.”