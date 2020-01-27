A capsule look at tonight’s Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game between border rivals Iowa and Wisconsin:
WISCONSIN (12-8, 5-4 BIG TEN) AT IOWA (14-5, 5-3 BIG TEN)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Season series: This will be the only regular season meeting between Iowa and Wisconsin.
Scouting Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won four straight games, the second longest active streak in the Big Ten behind Illinois’ six ... Iowa is 9-1 at home, winning its last eight straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since its only setback to upstart DePaul on Nov. 11. Iowa has won 23 of its last 28 (.821) home games, dating back to last season. The Hawkeyes won their last three home games over ranked opponents (No. 12 Maryland; No. 19 Michigan; No. 24 Rutgers) ... Iowa swept last week’s Big Ten weekly honors, as Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Week and CJ Fredrick earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors ... Garza (23.2) and Joe Wieskamp (15.0) combine to average 38.2 points per game, which is sixth best NCAA Division I scoring duo in the country ... Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring offense (80.2); the Hawkeyes led the conference in scoring two of the last six previous seasons, including last year.
Scouting Wisconsin: The Badgers will be playing their third game in less than a week. They beat Nebraska, 82-68, on Tuesday before being thumped, 70-51, on Friday at Purdue. Wisconsin fell to 4-41 at Purdue ... Wisconsin won six of its previous eight games before this stretch but has lost two of their last three games. The Badgers recently had a three-game road winning streak snapped at Michigan State ... Wisconsin catches a bit of a break in the schedule after tonight, as it won’t play again until a noon Saturday date with Michigan State.