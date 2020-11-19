Cassville junior Robby Roe did not waste any time making his presence known on the Potosi/Cassville football team.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and recovered a fumble for another score as Potosi/Cassville beat De Soto, 30-22, to win its WIAA Division 6 playoff opener on Friday. The week prior, he had five catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently ranked tied for fifth in the state with 12 touchdown catches.
“We knew coming into the season that Robby was a talented player, and he made the transition to varsity look extremely smooth,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “He really exploded on the scene.”
Roe currently has 27 catches for 613 yards with one game remaining. The co-op will get a rematch with Highland today with a regional title on the line.
“We are really looking to get revenge for that loss to them earlier this season,” Roe said. “We have definitely improved as a team since then, and we know what we have to do in order to beat them.’”
With quarterback Levi Groom attending Potosi and Roe a student at Cassville, the two had to find creative ways to work with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t use the school facilities during the summer, so a bunch of the guys would meet at the town park to work together on drills,” Siegert said. “You can tell that they put in the work and have developed a good chemistry with one another. Levi really trusts that Robby is going to catch anything thrown his way.”
Roe said he did not expect to make such an impact this season, but has embraced his role.
“I just came in wanting to do whatever I could to help the team, and we have a great run game, so being able to provide an outside option has really helped make our team more successful,” Roe said.
With a small senior class, Roe is already being looked at as one of the leaders this season.
“We only have a handful of seniors, so we’ve definitely had some younger guys step up into those leadership roles and Robby is one of them,” Siegert said. “He leads by example, for sure. In practices he is running every drill with a ton of effort, and the other kids take notice. We are very excited knowing that we will have him back for another year.”