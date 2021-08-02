IOWA CITY — Logan Runde knows he will appreciate these last few seasons a lot more as time passes.
The senior right-handed pitcher/right fielder has been one of the centerpieces of a Dubuque Hempstead lineup that played in its second straight Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament last week in Iowa City.
A family bond makes it even more special. Runde is the nephew of Mustangs’ head coach Jeff Rapp, and Rapp’s son, Dylan, is a junior reserve on the roster.
Across town, three brothers and a unique father/son combination has been key to the culture on the Wahlert baseball team.
“In a way, you kind of have to separate the family part of it,” Runde said. “When we’re on the baseball field, you have to respect the fact that he’s the coach more than he’s my uncle, and Dylan’s my teammate more than he’s my cousin.
“But it is a lot of fun. I’ve really liked playing for him and having Dylan as a teammate. And it’s pretty cool spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with those guys and talking Hempstead baseball.”
The family bond will continue after Logan Runde wraps up a five-year stint in the program and heads to Iowa Western Community College in the fall to pitch. Logan’s younger brother, Jase Runde, stars for the sophomore team and figures into the team’s future for the next two years.
“It is pretty special, because not a lot of guys get the opportunity to coach a son or a nephew, let alone do it in an environment like the state tournament,” Jeff Rapp said. “It’s been a really neat experience for both of our families, and I’m really grateful that we’ve gone through it together. It’s pretty unique.
“Logan, Jase and Dylan have grown up together and have played ball together for a long time. It’s pretty cool that they’re a part of a program that’s having a lot of success right now.”
A similar passing of the torch will take place at Wahlert.
Jake Brosius, a senior outfielder/second baseman, set a program record for home runs this season and led the Eagles in most key offensive categories. His twin brothers, speedsters Ryan and Ben, earned promotions to the varsity as sophomores this summer. Ryan starts in right field, and Ben has been the team’s top courtesy runner.
“It’s been pretty cool to have them around my senior year,” Jake Brosius said. “They’re both really versatile players who can play just about anywhere on the field, so they’ll probably both be a big part of the team the next two years.
“I kind of like showing them the ropes and helping them prepare for the next few years, when they’ll have bigger roles on the team. They understand what the expectations are from the coaching staff and what it takes to compete at this level, and I like being able to help them out.”
The Brosius trio creates a unique bridge from the upperclassmen to the younger players on the Wahlert roster.
“Sometimes, your seniors don’t necessarily hang out much with the sophomores because of the age difference, but it’s a lot more natural on this team because of the Brosius family,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “They’re all multi-sport athletes, so they had built-in relationships with their teammates before they even got to baseball season.
“Your culture is a huge piece of the puzzle. It’s the buzzword of a lot of programs. We’re fortunate to have a lot of multi-sport athletes who know each other from throughout the school year.”
Tuescher has a unique family connection of his own this summer. His 5-year-old son, Quincy, joined the squad as batboy and he drew some of the loudest ovations from the Wahlert crowd during pre-game introductions.