Message received.
A day after Dubuque County American Legion baseball coach Ronnie Kramer joked that his team needed to get its offense going a little earlier in games, it erupted for five runs in the first inning Thursday night. The Minutemen then held off the host team, 10-9, with a 14-hit outburst to improve to 2-0 at the eight-team, double-elimination Mid-South Regional Tournament in Hastings, Neb.
Dubuque County plays Cabot, Ark., at 7 p.m. tonight for the winners’ bracket title.
“This game was a lot more like us. We showed what we’re capable of offensively,” said Sawyer Nauman, who went 4-for-4 and scored a pair of runs a day after being held hitless when the Minutemen rallied late for a 7-3 win over Grand Junction, Colo. “(Wednesday), you could tell we were a little rusty and that we hadn’t played together in a while.
“That first inning was kind of nuts. And we actually should have scored a lot more, but they kind of got bailed out on a double play.”
As it turned out, the Minutemen needed the big early cushion. Hastings played small ball to climb back into the game and actually had the potential winning run in scoring position before a crazy finish to the game.
The Chiefs loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. But, No. 9 hitter Kaden Evans popped up his attempt at a suicide squeeze for a game-ending double-play. Reliever Tucker Nauman, Sawyer's younger brother, easily caught the ball and calmly threw to third baseman Gavin Guns to end the game.
“When I saw him square around to bunt, I thought, ‘Awesome, we’re going to get out of this,’” said Tucker Nauman, who earned the save despite allowing two runs in two innings. “When he popped it up to me, I thought, ‘Even better. Now, we’re going to get out of it even quicker.’ I just couldn’t choke the throw to third.
“They had the momentum going and they were kind of hitting me there. But I still thought I was the man for the job. I just had to trust my stuff and the defense behind me, and we’d be fine.”
Tucker Nauman finished the game despite a scary play in the fifth inning. He squared around to bunt but fouled the ball off his cheek. After several minutes on the ground, he got back in the batter’s box, only to be hit on the elbow by the very next pitch.
“My cheek’s fine,” he said. “My elbow actually feels worse than my cheek.”
The Minutemen immediately went to work in the top of the first inning, when they sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five times on six hits to stake Eli Green to a comfortable early lead.
Cole Smith singled to left, Jake Brosius reached on a hit batsman and Sawyer Nauman singled to left to load the bases for Owen Huehnergarth, who delivered a two-run, opposite field single to left field to open the scoring. Trey Schaber reloaded the bases with a single to left, and Aaron Savary walked to drive in a run and chase starting pitcher Creighton Jacobitz in favor of reliever Markus Miller.
Tucker Nauman belted a two-run single to left-center to stretch the lead to 5-0, and Landon Stoll re-loaded the bases with yet another single up the middle. Hastings caught a huge break when No. 9 hitter Michael Garrett flew out to center field, and the umpires ruled Savary left early from third for a double play. Miller then coaxed Smith into a ground out to shortstop to end the inning.
Green responded with a shut-down 1-2-3 inning before the Minutemen struck again in the second. Sawyer Nauman belted a one-out double, and Schaber followed suit two batters later to make it 6-0.
“I just wanted to step up today, make an impact and help get things going,” said Schaber, who went 3-for-4 in his first start of the regional. “Any time you can get off to a start like the one we had tonight, it’s huge. It was nice, because every single guy in the lineup was coming through tonight.”
Green retired the first eight batters of the game before Evans singled down the left-field line. But that threat ended quickly, as Huehnergarth gunned down Evans trying to steal second.
Hastings finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth, after leadoff man Gabe Conant and Braden Kavelage drew hit batsmen and advanced on a wild pitch. Macrae Huyser drove in a run with a suicide squeeze, and Kavelage scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
The Minutemen went to the bullpen in the fourth with Green exiting at under 50 pitches in favor of Ray Schlosser. Hastings got right back into the game when Tyson Lebar belted a two-run triple to right, then scored when Camben Montague reached on a throwing error to make it 6-5.
Hastings batted around in the inning, scoring the five runs on just two hits, two hit batsmen, a walk and an error.
Dubuque County loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth on a Schaber single, a Savary walk and a Tucker Nauman hit batsman. The Minutemen scored the first run on a two-out wild pitch, and Smith roped a two-run single to right-centerfield. Brosius followed with a double over the bag at first, and Smith hustled home to score and make it 10-5 before Hastings cut down Brosius trying to stretch it into a triple.
The Chiefs got a couple of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning to pull within 10-7. Luke Brooks drove in a run with an infield single, and Brayden Mackey added a sacrifice fly to right for the second run.
Hastings threatened again in the bottom of the sixth and got within 10-8. Lebar led off with a double and scored on a Conant sacrifice fly, but Tucker Nauman got out of a second-and-third jam by striking out Huyser looking for the third out.
In the seventh, Brooks led off the with a base hit and Justin Musgrove reached on an infield hit before Lebar drove in another run with a base hit to make it 10-9. Hastings had the Minutemen on the ropes until the game-ending double-play.
“I’m going to have to get my blood pressure checked here and see how it’s doing,” Kramer said. “What a crazy finish.
“What’d I tell you yesterday about us needing to start faster? They listened to me. But Hastings is a really tough team and they scratched back by playing small ball. They wanted to put it in play and make you make a mistake. They were going to live by it or die by it.”
Dubuque next faces the team considered the favorite in the regional. Cabot, which features five collegiate sophomores-to-be, handled Nebraska state champion Gretna, 7-2, in the first round and pounded Oak Grove (Mo.), 13-4, on Thursday.