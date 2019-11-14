Caleb Rhodes and Bryton Engle have played key roles in the success of the River Ridge (Ill.) football team this season.
The juniors each have more than 375 yards rushing in two playoff wins as they have helped guide the Wildcats (8-3) to a berth in the 8-man state semifinals this Friday at Polo (10-0).
The Telegraph Herald Athletes of the Week have combined for 59 touchdowns in River Ridge’s first year as a part of the Illinois 8-man league.
“Caleb and Bryton have both stepped up into that leadership role this season,” River Ridge coach Doug Nicholas said. “They put a lot of time in during the offseason, and have been committed to making themselves better football players.”
Neither Rhodes nor Engle found himself in the starting lineup last year, but are now starters for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. Rhodes plays running back and defensive end, while Engle can be found at quarterback and defensive back.
“Last year my heart would be racing before games and I would second-guess myself a lot when I got in the game, but this year has been a lot smoother,” Engle said. “The upperclassmen taught us a lot last year, and all the training we did during the summer has really paid off.”
Rhodes carried the ball 18 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 42-20 win over Schlarman Academy, while Engle ran 26 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
“We are really close friends off the football field, and that has only helped our chemistry on the football field,” Rhodes said. “We really feed off of each other’s energy on the field and want to see one another succeed.”
Added Engle: “We are hanging out together all the time, and that bond has played a big part in the success we are having on the field.”
Rhodes now has more than 1,700 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns this season. Engle has more than 800 yards rushing and 800 passing yards to go along with 10 rushing TDs and 13 passing TDs.
“Bryton has really progressed this season at the quarterback position,” Nicholas said. “He has a great ability to see the field and does a nice job running the ball when we need him to.”
While neither player knew quite what to expect in their first year in the 8-man league, both remain excited about what the future holds.
“With the low numbers we had, it was definitely a smart move for us to go to 8-man,” Engle said. “We kind of knew it was coming, but it was still a bit of a transition. I think we have adapted well to the change, and we have our biggest game of the season coming this Friday.”
Added Rhodes: “We are excited for the chance to get to state. It’s definitely an exciting feeling to know we are so close.”