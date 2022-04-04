Ashlynn Hemm picked up two more victories on Sunday to lead the Loras College softball team to a 3-2, 4-3 doubleheader sweep of Simpson College in American Rivers Conference softball action at Loras.
Jadyn Anderson belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to lead the Duhawks offense in the opener. Hemm allowed a two-run homer to opposing pitcher Brooke Tucker in the fifth and two other hits while striking out 10. Tucker allowed two hits and fanned nine.
In the second game, Simpson jumped to a 3-0 lead on Cuba City native Kayla Stitch. But Morgan Machovec delivered an RBI single and pinch-hitter Payton Meier followed with a two-run double to tie it in the fourth. Nicole Bendig’s RBI single in the sixth made a winner of Hemm, who pitched three innings of scoreless relief to improve to 12-0. Anderson had a pair of hits.
Loras moved to 15-1, while Simpson fell to 15-10.
BASEBALL
Luther 10-8, Dubuque 1-7 — At Dubuque: The Norse (12-8, 5-3 American Rivers Conference) scored four times in the top of the ninth to rally from a 7-4 deficit in the second game to complete a three-game weekend sweep. Mitch Pomeroy had a pair of hits, while Parker Allen and Cole DeStefanis drove in two runs apiece for the Spartans (11-9, 3-5 A-R-C).
In the opener, Luke Plunkett hit a two-run homer in the third and Luther never trailed. Max Snowden had a pair of hits, and Jordan Goldstein singled in a run for Dubuque.
Mount Mercy 2-13, Clarke 1-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Bubba Thompson and Cascade native Bryce Simon doubled in the opener, but the Pride (21-10, 10-4 Heart of America Conference) managed just three other hits against Kobey Schlotman, who fanned 10 in a seven-inning complete-game win.
Simon added three more hits in the second game, while Thompson, Bryce Hinton and Balin Markridge collected two. Mount Mercy (20-6, 11-1) came up with the more timely hitting and finished with a 15-13 edge in hits. Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Andrue Henry allowed two runs in two innings of relief for the Mustangs.
The teams are scheduled to play today in Cedar Rapids.
UW-LaCrosse 15-11, UW-Platteville 4-9 — At LaCrosse, Wis.: Ross Krist went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and Jonathan Kelso added a pair of hits for the Pioneers in the opener. Kelso added three more hits, and Jake Wegner and Ben Espinoza had two each in Game 2 for UW-P.