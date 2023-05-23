The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ pipeline to Ohio State University added a repeat connection last week.
Paul Kirtland, who played for the Buckeyes from 2009-12 and served as an assistant coach in Dubuque under Oliver David for the 2017-18 season, returned to his alma mater to work as an assistant coach. He will work alongside another former Saints assistant, JB Bittner, on head coach Steve Rohlik’s staff following the departure of Luke Strand to Minnesota State University.
“The Ohio State University is very special to my family and me,” Kirtland said in a statement released by the school. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to a place that has positively impacted my life in countless ways. I want to thank Coach Rohlik for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to get to campus and get started.”
A three-year letterwinner for the Buckeyes, Kirtland was an academic all-Big Ten Conference selection and an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete. He earned his degree in business administration from Ohio State in 2013. Kirtland’s wife, Colleen, was an all-American gymnast for the Buckeyes (2009-13).
Kirtland played a year in the ECHL before beginning his coaching career in the North American Hockey League with Fairbanks (2013-15). He spent two years at NCAA Division III Trinity College (2015-17) before coming to Dubuque, then spent two seasons at Sacred Heart and one at Yale University.
The past two seasons, Kirtland worked on the staff at Minnesota State under Mike Hastings, who left this spring for the University of Wisconsin. The Mavericks made two NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four championship game, and won back-to-back Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular season and tournament titles with Kirtland on staff.
Ohio State reached the second round of the NCAA tournament this season with former Saints players Mark Cheremeta, Stephen Halliday, Davis Burnside and Reilly Herbst on the roster. Max Montes, Theo Wallberg and Noah Powell from the 2022-23 Saints’ roster have also committed to play for the Buckeyes.
On Monday, Minnesota State turned to another former Saints coach to serve on Strand’s staff. Troy Ward, who led Dubuque to the national tournament in 1993-94 and 1994-95 in his only two seasons with the Saints, will serve as associate head coach with the Mavericks. After three seasons as a scout with the Vancouver Canucks, Ward spent this season as the general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers.
Kings promote Millar — The Los Angeles Kings organization recently promoted Matt Millar to its North American goalie scout following four seasons as the goaltending development coach of the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign. He will work under former NHL goalie Bill Ranford, the Kings’ director of goaltending. Millar spent six seasons in Dubuque as a goaltending coach, director of hockey operations and assistant coach. He worked under Matt Shaw, Jason Lammers and Oliver David while in Dubuque.
LaPinta named all-NAHL — Chase LaPinta, a member of the Saints’ affiliates list expected to play in Dubuque this fall, earned a spot on the NAHL’s all-rookie team and all-second team after a stellar season with the Minot Minotaurs. LaPinta, a forward from Frisco, Texas, shared the NAHL lead with 34 goals and finished 18th on the league scoring chart with 56 points. LaPinta played youth hockey with Saints forward Cole Helm, and will join him at Arizona State University following his time in the USHL.
Saints draft pick honored for academics — Matthew Desiderio, the Saints’ 18th round pick in the USHL Draft, won the NAHL’s Apex Learning Virtual School Academic Achievement Award this season as a member of the Austin Bruins. Desiderio maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout high school career while taking honors and advanced placement courses. He is committed to Brown University.
Youngstown wins Clark Cup — The Youngstown Phantoms on Friday night edged the Fargo Force, 1-0, in Youngstown to complete a three-game sweep of the USHL’s Clark Cup Finals. Jacob Fowler won the most outstanding player award after posting a 3-0 record and 0.64 goals against average. He will play for former Saints coach Greg Brown at Boston College.
Dubuque native Blake Bechen tallied four goals, 12 points, 26 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 36 regular-season games as a rookie forward for the Phantoms.
Youngstown became the 18th different team to hoist the Clark Cup since the USHL became an all-Junoir league in 1979-80. Among the 16 current USHL teams, only Madison, Muskegon and Team USA have not won the Clark Cup.