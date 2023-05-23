The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ pipeline to Ohio State University added a repeat connection last week.

Paul Kirtland, who played for the Buckeyes from 2009-12 and served as an assistant coach in Dubuque under Oliver David for the 2017-18 season, returned to his alma mater to work as an assistant coach. He will work alongside another former Saints assistant, JB Bittner, on head coach Steve Rohlik’s staff following the departure of Luke Strand to Minnesota State University.

Recommended for you