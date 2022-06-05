Blake Whalen crosses the finish line first as the overall winner of the 4-mile race in 19:32 at the 16th annual Grandview Gallop on Saturday in Dubuque.
Participants leave the starting line at the annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alayna Darter is the wheel chair winner at the annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Emily Richter is the overall womens winner at the annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The start of the Junior Gallop at the annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Rowan Fry at the annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Reid Herrig wins the youth 1 mile race at the annual Grandview Gallop in Dubuque on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
