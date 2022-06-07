Zane Demsey felt like a member of the family the moment he met Chad and Jodie Truitt.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints on Monday recognized the Truitts as their billet family of the year as a part of a United States Hockey League-wide initiative to recognize those who commit to the well-being of players away from the rink. The league initiated the recognition program following the 2019-20 season.
“I really can’t say enough good things about the Truitt family,” said Demsey, a defenseman who joined the Saints in February 2021 and will move on to Miami University in the fall. “From the start of my experience with them, they were nothing but amazing. They did such a great job bringing in my roommate and I and truly giving us a home away from home.
“They would also never hesitate to go the extra mile to make things a little easier on us whenever possible. I’ll always be thankful for my time spent with the Truitts, as well as the memories.”
Billet families play a crucial part in the success of an organization, providing not only a place to stay and warm meals but often emotional support to players who range in age from 16 to 20. The USHL attracts the top Junior hockey players in the world.
The past three seasons, billet families have faced the additional challenge of maintaining a healthy environment — both physically and emotionally — during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Truitts have been involved in the Saints’ billet program for six seasons and also housed Swedish goaltender Philp Svedeback this season.
“While all of our billet families in Dubuque are exceptional, the Truitts certainly deserve this distinction,” said Amy Edwards, who coordinates the Saints’ billet program. “Chad and Jodie have been dedicated to our program for years. They are reliable and devoted to our players and they are valuable assets to the Dubuque Fighting Saints organization.”
