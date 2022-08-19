Lancaster’s Brady Oyen catches a touchdown pass in front of Mineral Point defender Brock Lynch during their game Thursday in Lancaster, Wis. The Flying Arrows scored 32 consecutive points and won, 52-19.
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Flying Arrows scored 32 unanswered points en route to a 52-19 win over visiting Mineral Point on Thursday night in their season opener.
The Arrows got four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jacob DiVall to go along with a pair of rushing scores.
Lancaster trailed, 7-6, at the 4:11 mark following a 29-yard Mineral Point touchdown pass from Gibsen Sporle to Reid Acherman, but reclaimed the lead on DiVall’s 3-yard score at the 2:37 mark.
DiVall’s run marked the first of five straight Lancaster scores that stretched into the third quarter.
DiVall connected with senior Brady Oyen for a 16-yard score to make it 19-7 before junior Colby Lull found the end zone from 11 yards out at the 1:37 mark of the second quarter.
The Arrows continued to spread the offense around, getting a 69-yard run from DiVall and a 7-yard score from junior Peyton Alvarado with 4:29 left in the third quarter to put the Arrows up, 38-7.
Mineral Point got into the end zone for the first time in the second half at the 3:46 mark of the third quarter on a 32-yard pass from Sporle to Tarrin Riley.
DiVall added one last passing score in the fourth quarter for 22 yards to Andrew Taylor.
DiVall finished with 15 rushing attempts for 203 yards. He completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for another 170 yards and one interception.
“We expected Jacob to come out here and give that kind of performance,” Lancaster coach Jordon Rolland said. “He had a great summer and he has high expectations of himself. We want other teams to fear him.”
The Arrow defense gave up just one more score to the Pointers in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard pass from Sporle to Luke Filardo.
“I thought both of our lines played really well tonight and our defense did great for the most part,” Rolland said. “We have some guys that are inexperienced out there, but I saw a lot of good things for our first game. Our seniors led the way as we expected them to do, and now we just need our sophomores and juniors to rise up and fill some holes for us.”
