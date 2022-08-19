Lancaster
Lancaster’s Brady Oyen catches a touchdown pass in front of Mineral Point defender Brock Lynch during their game Thursday in Lancaster, Wis. The Flying Arrows scored 32 consecutive points and won, 52-19.

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Flying Arrows scored 32 unanswered points en route to a 52-19 win over visiting Mineral Point on Thursday night in their season opener.

The Arrows got four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jacob DiVall to go along with a pair of rushing scores.

