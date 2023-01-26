01312022-petitgouewin02-sm.jpg
Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue, shown being honored after recording his 1,000th victory last season, announced on Wednesday his intentions to retire at the end of this season.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The conclusion of this boys basketball season will mark the end of an era at Cuba City High School.

Wisconsin’s winningest high school coach, Jerry Petitgoue, announced Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.

