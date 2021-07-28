Jake Brosius felt as though the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team belonged in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament the three previous seasons.
But, each time, the Golden Eagles bowed out with agonizing, one-run defeats.
No. 6-ranked Wahlert left little doubt this summer, outscoring its three postseason opponents by a combined 21-2 score to reach the big stage. The Eagles (30-10) earned the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Winterset (22-11) at 8 p.m. tonight at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in the quarterfinals.
“It’s really special to be going to state, especially with coming so close the last three years and not being able to finish it off,” said Brosius, a senior who set the school record with 13 home runs and leads the team in most offensive categories. “This year, it feels really good to finally make it.
“This is a very special team. Every spot in the lineup can hit, and our pitchers have done a phenomenal job all year. It’s a rewarding feeling to get to that top level and have a chance to compete with some of the top teams out there.”
Wahlert earned the eighth summer state baseball tournament appearance in program history and the first since 2017, when it qualified for the third consecutive summer. Since then, the Eagles have seen their season end in the substate finals once and the district finals once.
“Making it to state this year makes all the hard work of the past four years seem worth it,” said senior pitcher/third baseman Jared Walter, a four-year varsity member. “Every year, we came up just short, but we’ve kept working at it to get to this point.
“Coming into this season, we knew we had a lot of potential as a team. We just had to play our brand of baseball, and I feel we have been doing that pretty much all summer. I had a pretty good feeling this could be the year we broke through and made it back to state.”
The Eagles won their first five games of the season and haven’t endured more than a three-game losing streak all summer. Despite playing in the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference, they either swept or split with all but two league rivals this season and take a four-game winning streak to Iowa City.
“We really haven’t had a lot of ups and downs all summer. It’s been pretty consistent,” said junior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary, who won twice in the substate round to improve to 8-1. “We knew we’d be pretty good, but it’s still tough to play consistent baseball in a league as deep as the MVC.”
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher knew in late May his team could pitch and play defense. The main concern came with the offense.
But the Eagles have averaged 7.5 runs per game while surrendering just 3.6 runs per game. They hit an impressive .325, the third-best team batting average among state tournament teams.
“This has been a really fun group to be around,” Tuescher said. “It’s special because it’s more of a player-driven team, rather than a coach-driven team. Our coaches do a good job, but at the end of the day, it’s the players on the field who have to make the plays.
“And our upperclassmen do such a good job making sure the younger guys are doing the right things to be successful. Everyone on the team has a role, and they’ve embraced those roles to the best of their abilities.”
The Eagles haven’t skipped a beat since mid-June, when all-state junior outfielder Tommy Specht opted to pursue elite-level travel baseball and national showcase opportunities. Wahlert won its first nine games after the news and has gone 17-4 since then.
“We didn’t expect one player to step up and fill Tommy’s shoes and all he did for us,” Tuescher said. “It was more by committee, and it’s actually been pretty seamless. I’m super excited for all of us, because we get to spend another week together, playing the game we love.
“Tommy’s been very supportive of us, and we’re all supportive of what he’s doing. It was pretty neat to have him back for our banquet, and he’s been a real good resource for us.”
Specht lent a hand in offering advice for the state tournament opener. The Eagles expect to face Winterset ace Justin Hackett, a Texas Christian University recruit who throws in the low 90s and has 80 strikeouts in just 46 innings. Wahlert will counter with Savary, also a Division I prospect with 83 strikeouts in 59 innings.
“We feel like it’s the best two pitchers in the state tournament going at it in the first round,” Tuescher said. “Tommy sees a lot of guys who throw in the 90s, so it’s been good to have him help us out a little here.”
Savary embraces the challenge.
“I always enjoy going at it with other top pitchers,” Savary said. “It’s my job to keep us in the game. If we can score a few runs, I like our chances. It should be a lot of fun.”