As a sophomore last season on the Scales Mound basketball team, he embraced his role on the junior varsity team and soaked up as much knowledge as he could from watching the senior-led Hornets on their journey to the state tournament.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has emerged as the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference MVP and the Hornets’ leading scorer on a team that is headed back to Champaign for the second straight year.
“It was a situation where I really wanted to be out there playing with those guys, but I just had to stay patient and know that my time was coming,” said Hereau, who is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. “We all learned a lot just from watching last year’s group of seniors and playing against them in practice everyday. Now it’s our turn, and this is our team.”
Hereau helped lead last year’s junior varsity team to a 22-3 record, and this year’s varsity team to a 32-5 record with an Illinois Class 1A state semifinal berth this morning.
“Thomas has been an exceptional worker in the gym and is always staying after practice to get extra shots in,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “He’s a great teammate and has jumped right in to help lead the team alongside seniors Charlie (Wiegel) and Jacob (Duerr).”
Hereau scored 23 points in a 60-57 double overtime win over South Beloit last Wednesday, 12 points in a 50-46 win over Fulton on Friday, and 23 points against Chicago Marshall on Monday.
“His offensive efficiency is tremendous,” Kudronowicz said. “He is shooting 50 percent from field goal range, 44 percent from behind the arc and 85 percent from the free throw line. He has hit a lot of clutch free throws here down the stretch for us.”
During the Hornets game against Galena earlier this season, Hereau went 12-for-12 from the free throw line. He finished the game with 35 points.
“That was the game where I thought, ‘Wow, he just took it to the next level,’” Kudronowicz said. “He has put so much time into his technique. He’s who we want on the line.”
Hereau said he is constantly working on his free throws both before and after practices.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games this post season and free throws have helped us win some of those games,” he said. “I’m confident when I step up to the line because of the practice I’ve put in.”
Hereau , who is also a state qualifier in golf for the Hornets, said he has been playing with this group of guys since the third grade.
“No one expected us to get back to state this year, but we really work together well as a team,” Hereau said. “We don’t care who scores the most points, we just want to win for each other.”
