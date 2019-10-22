The Iowa high school volleyball postseason begins today with the state’s two smallest classes. There are no Class 3A teams in the TH coverage area. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Here is a capsule look at area teams in their regional brackets.
CLASS 5A
Region 7
Wednesday first round— Dubuque Senior (12-22) at Linn-Mar (15-15)
Oct. 29 semifinals— Senior/Linn-Mar winner at Dubuque Hempstead (17-11); Muscatine (6-16) at Iowa City Liberty (28-1)
Nov. 4 championship— At highest remaining seed
Outlook— Iowa’s largest class features two improved Dubuque public schools, and the path to a regional championship is relatively short for both of them. The Rams are riding an eight-game losing streak entering the postseason, but have been able to stay competitive with Mississippi Valley Conference teams throughout the year. The winner of the game advances to play the Mustangs, who are coming off a strong weekend in the MVC tournament. Hempstead took down both Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Washington to advance to the league quarterfinals, the only area team to make it out of pool play in the tough conference. The team to beat in this bracket is clearly one-loss Iowa City Liberty, which took home the MVC title on Saturday.
CLASS 4A
Region 6
Wednesday first round— Waterloo East (10-18) at Decorah (11-15); Charles City (13-23) at Mason City (10-21)
Oct. 29 semifinals— Decorah/Waterloo East winner at West Delaware (37-5); Mason City/Charles City winner at Center Point-Urbana (22-17)
Nov. 4 championship— At highest remaining seed
Outlook— Although two of the Hawks’ losses have come in the last 10 days, they have to like their path to the state tournament as the top seed in the region. West Delaware swept the other remaining top seed, Center Point-Urbana, during the WaMaC tournament on Thursday while the rest of the Region 6 field is below .500 on the season.
Region 7
Wednesday first round— Central DeWitt (5-26) at Western Dubuque (17-10); Clinton (11-18) at Maquoketa (24-14)
Oct. 29 semifinals— WD/DeWitt winner at Dubuque Wahlert (19-10); Clinton/Maquoketa winner at Clear Creek-Amana (23-14)
Nov. 4 championship— At highest remaining seed
Outlook— Three-time defending state champion Wahlert has stumbled in recent weeks, but it’s unwise to count the Golden Eagles out of their race for a four-peat behind the prowess of Aliyah Carter, a Kansas State recruit who leads all of Class 4A with 447 kills. The field in this bracket is filled with teams the Eagles have recently faced in the postseason. Wahlert has matched up against Western Dubuque each of the last four years in regionals, and the Bobcats shouldn’t have too much trouble in their first-round matchup against the Sabers. On the other side, Maquoketa is much improved from its showing in recent years and on paper, the Cardinals certainly stack up against both Clinton and Clear Creek-Amana. In all likelihood, this regional title comes down to one, if not two, area teams vying for a state tournament berth.
CLASS 2A
Region 7
Today’s first round— Postville (1-21) at Sumner-Fredricksburg (16-18); South Hamilton (14-18) at South Hardin (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 quarterfinals— Postville/Sumner-Fredricksburg winner at Dyersville Beckman (37-8); Clayton Ridge (14-17) at MFL/Mar-Mac (14-11); West Fork (7-12) at Denver (24-14); South Hamilton/South Hardin winner at Aplington-Parkersburg (15-16)
Oct. 31 semifinals— Quarterfinal winners at Beckman and Denver
Nov. 5 championship— Semifinal winners at Sumner-Fredricksburg
Outlook— A new-look Trailblazers team is seeking its third straight state tournament berth, but many of the key pieces from the last two postseason runs are gone. However, Beckman’s additions this year count for a lot and it won’t surprise anyone if the Blazers find themselves advancing far. Hempstead transfer Jada Wills ranks third in the class with 441 kills and returning starter Paige McDermott is as capable as any middle in 2A with the background of a deep run to state. Although many of the players around them will be playing in their first postseason, there’s no denying Beckman has all the right tools, again, to make it back to the U.S. Cellular Center.
Region 8
Today’s first round— Northeast Goose Lake (0-37) at Bellevue (17-16); Alburnett (12-15) at North Linn (11-18)
Oct. 29 quarterfinals— Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3); Northeast/Bellevue winner at North Cedar (20-19); Maquoketa Valley (12-13) at Cascade (27-10); Alburnett/North Linn winner at West Branch (19-15)
Oct. 31 semifinals— Quarterfinal winners at Wilton and Cascade
Nov. 5 championship— Semifinal winners at Durant
Outlook— The first few rounds of this bracket are a bit of a tossup for area teams. The Comets should have little issue dispensing of a winless Rebels team in its opener and they match up well with their quarterfinal opponent in North Cedar. The Cougars drew the Wildcats in the quarterfinals and both teams have returning talent capable of pulling off a high-stakes win. After that, the road clearly gets tougher. A three-loss Wilton team is the clear front-runner in this regional.
CLASS 1A
Region 6
Today’s first round— Starmont (12-17) at Dunkerton (14-10); West Central (18-12) at East Buchanan (4-24); Waterloo Christian (7-10) at Don Bosco (15-15); Nashua-Plainfield (6-22) at Tripoli (15-20); Riceville (4-21) at Turkey Valley (19-12); Central Elkader (14-20) at Edgewood-Colesburg (24-9); South Winneshiek (2-25) at Kee (7-19)
Oct. 28 quarterfinals— First round winners at Wapsie Valley (20-15), East Buchanan, Tripoli and Ed-Co
Oct. 31 semifinals— Quarterfinal winners at Wapsie Valley and Tripoli
Nov. 5 championship— Semifinal winners at Dunkerton
Outlook— The Vikings are feeling awfully confident with a successful run through the Tri-Rivers Conference over the weekend and they’re the only single-digit loss team in the bracket.
Region 7
Today’s first round— Bellevue Marquette (2-27) at Clinton Prince of Peace (20-14); Midland (4-27) at Calamus-Wheatland (8-23); English Valleys (4-20) at Belle Plaine (25-12); HLV (12-20) at Iowa Valley (15-18); Lone Tree (5-20) at Springville (15-15); Cedar Valley Christian (9-15) at Central City (9-18)
Oct. 28 quarterfinals— Marquette/Prince of Peace winner at Easton Valley (10-17); Midland/Cal-Wheat winner at Lisbon (33-6); English Valleys/Bellee Plaine winner vs. Iowa Valley/HLV winner at Belle Plaine; Springville/Lone Tree winner at Cedar Valley Christian/Central City winner at Springville
Oct. 31 semifinals— Quarterfinal winners at Lisbon and Belle Plaine
Nov. 5 championship— Semifinal winners at Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.
Outlook— Not an easy path for the Mohawks, who have the fewest wins in the bracket. However, none of the teams Marquette will match up against look terribly unbeatable until looking at an impressive Lisbon team as the top seed.