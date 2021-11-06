Here is a capsule look at today’s American Rivers Conference tournament championship matches:
MEN
LORAS (12-6-2) at DUBUQUE (13-3-1)
Time: 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Dubuque won, 3-2, on Oct. 6
Outlook: The Spartans won the A-R-C regular-season title for the third time in school history and defended its 2020 fall crown. Dubuque is seeking its first tournament title. Loras, Luther and Wartburg have combined to win every league tournament since 2001. Simpson (2000) is the only other program to win the tournament. Loras is seeking its ninth tournament title, which would tie Luther for the most. The Duhawks are seeking their first crown since 2017. Dubuque is 3-2-1 in its last six matches against the Duhawks, including two consecutive victories. The teams have met three times in the conference tournament since 2010, with the Duhawks sweeping both meetings in each of those three seasons. Juan Jose Arias Mondragon leads Loras in scoring (9 goals, 5 assists, 23 points). Patrick Clancy is tied for the team lead with nine goals. Kyler Donovan has a team-high seven assists. Goalkeeper Connor Fitzpatrick has allowed 23 goals in 18 matches. Gloire Luwara leads Dubuque with 13 goals and 28 points. Darren Gray leads the Spartans with seven assists. Christoffer Rastock and Matt Marchiori have shared time in goal, combining to allow just .75 goals per match. The winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.
WOMEN
No. 25 WARTBURG (15-2-1) at No. 12 LORAS (17-0-1)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Loras won, 2-1, on Oct. 20
Outlook: These teams have been the class of the conference over the last decade-plus. As dominant as the Duhawks have been, they are just 9-5-6 against Wartburg since 2010. The teams have split their last six meetings, with draws in the four clashes prior to that. Loras won its 14th regular-season championship and is seeking its 14th tournament title, but first since 2018. Wartburg and Luther have three titles each. Wartburg won the 2019 crown. Abby Eriksen (11 goals, 3 assists, 25 points), Brynn Jacobi (9 goals, 6 assists, 24 points) and Payton McDonnell (2 goals, 16 assists, 20 points) have formed a potent trio up top for the Loras attack. Kyndal Kells has started 12 matches in goal for a Duhawks defense that has allowed just seven goals. Loras has scored 56 as a team. Joy Smith leads the Knights with 12 goals and 26 points. Three players share the team lead with four assists. Goalkeeper Marissa Lopez has allowed just seven goals in 18 matches. The winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament, although the loser would be able to make a good case for an at-large bid.