News in your town

NFL: Vikings visit Cowboys with RBs Elliott, Cook in spotlight

NFL: Titans prepare for high-powered Chiefs with or without Mahomes

NFL: Rodgers wants more 'juice' from Packers following dry performance in L.A.

NBA roundup: Hayward breaks left hand in Celtics' rout of Spurs

NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins pole for playoff race at Phoenix

College football: No. 13 Minnesota stays unbeaten over No. 5 Penn State, 31-26

NFL: Bears look to stop skid, turn around season when Lions visit

No. 9 Oklahoma escapes with 42-41 victory over Iowa State

Sports briefs: Brissett out, Hoyer to start for Colts

Track''s Me Too moment

Girls prep swimming: City swimmers finish strong after sluggish start to season

College football: Five straight for Spartans

College volleyball: UD captures 2nd straight A-R-C tournament title

College volleyball: UD captures 2nd straight A-R-C tournament title

College football: Taylor, Badgers hold back Hawkeyes, 24-22

College football: Five straight for Spartans

Girls prep swimming: City swimmers finish strong after sluggish start to season

Oregon State holds off Iowa State 80-74

Sports in brief: Hamstring will sideline Thielen for Sunday

NBA roundup: Wiggins lifts Timberwolves to OT win over Warriors

College basketball roundup: Badgers win home debut

Girls prep swimming & diving: Kircher places 25th as state meet kicks off

USHL: Waterloo squeaks past Saints

College football: Today's preview capsules

Local & area roundup: River Ridge (Ill.) advances to 8-man state semifinals

Bowling: Mackey records first career 300 in Big 10

No. 9 Oklahoma knows Iowa State no longer a Big 12 doormat

Prep football: Defending champ Black Hawk/Warren ousts River Ridge in quarterfinals

Prep football: Western Dubuque tops North Scott to reach UNI-Dome again

No. 18 Iowa looks to snap losing streak vs. No. 16 Badgers

Prep football: Western Dubuque tops North Scott to reach UNI-Dome again

NFL: Lamar Jackson running toward record book, and other notes heading into Week 10

College football: No. 13 Minnesota looks to seal up Big Ten West

Sports in brief: Nagy silent on Daniels-Whitehair switch

Prep football: Offensive line paving way for Western Dubuque

Prep football: Tonight's area Wisconsin/Illinois playoff preview capsules

Local & area roundup: Loras coach Ness honored with all-A-R-C teams

USHL: Heavyweight showdown for Fighting Saints

College volleyball: UD grinds out epic 5-set postseason win over Loras

City swimmers seek Marshalltown podiums