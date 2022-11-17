That dream became a reality last fall when the former Dubuque Wahlert star point guard joined the Iowa State women’s basketball team as a walk-on — an accomplishment in its own right on a nationally ranked team filled with scholarship players.
Now, she’s one of them.
“And every single one of you is gonna do your own thing,” Cyclone head coach Bill Fennelly said to his team during the end of Tuesday’s practice. “And every single one of you is important. And every single one of you we’ve invested in and we’re gonna do that completely the way we’re supposed to this year.”
Fennely, holding a stack of documents, then turned in King’s direction.
“Congratulations, you’re on scholarship,” the coach finished as he handed his sophomore guard her scholarship papers.
After the announcement, King’s teammates mobbed her in celebration before breaking down the end of Tuesday’s workout with a chant of “Mary Kate.”
King saw 35 minutes of playing time and scored two points, grabbed three rebounds and added an assist on last year’s Iowa State team that recorded a school-record 28 wins and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 postseason round.
Through three contests this season, she has scored three points and recorded an assist in nine minutes of action for the seventh-ranked Cyclones.
King was the floor general for the 2020 Golden Eagles that made a return trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2013. She averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals for Wahlert during her senior campaign.
