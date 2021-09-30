Jadyn Glab took a visit and her mind was made up.
A few days later, she made her decision official.
Glab, a junior catcher from Dubuque Hempstead, on Wednesday verbally committed to play softball for the University of Washington beginning in 2023.
She will be joining a program that has played in three of the last five Women’s College World Series. She had just visited the Seattle campus this past weekend.
“From a young age, I always wanted to go to the bigger headline schools, like your Floridas and your Alabamas and stuff. But I think as I got older and started meeting new people and joining new teams, I learned it’s not about the school, it’s about the people,” said Glab, who also took a visit to Arkansas. “It was awesome there, but I think Washington just really felt like home. I really connected with Heather Tarr (the Washington head coach), and all the girls were just very welcoming and made me feel like I was already part of the team.”
Glab committed to Washington via a Zoom call on Wednesday night before announcing it on social media. She was told she was the Huskies’ first commitment from the Class of 2023.
“It just made me feel like I was wanted by them just as much as I wanted to be there,” Glab said. “So I think just kind of feeling at home with the people and at the place was a huge impact in my decision.”
She hit .344 (21-for-61) with six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. She batted .416 (47-for-113) with 10 runs, eight doubles, three homers and 34 RBIs as an eighth-grader in 2019.
She did not play for the Mustangs this past summer, instead focusing on travel ball to increase her visibility to coaches.
And now a huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders.
“It wasn’t very stressful having coaches text me or anything, I was very honored to be wanted in different places,” she said. “But I think now that I’m set in stone for my future, it’s just kind of a lot of pressure lifted off my shoulders because I don’t need to be telling myself, ‘you need to perform at these standards because these schools need to look at you.’ Now I’m locked into one position, which doesn’t necessarily mean I don’t have to work as hard, because I still do. It’s just a lot less stress on me.”
Tarr has built Washington into a perennial Pac-12 Conference and national title contender. She led the Huskies to second- and third-place finishes at the Women’s College World Series as a player and became head coach in 2005. She is the winningest coach of any sport in Washington history, compiling a 704-260-1 record, one national championship and seven appearances in the Women’s College World Series.
The Huskies made three straight appearances in the Women’s College World Series from 2017-19.
Glab, who received a full-ride scholarship offer, is leaning toward majoring in sports medicine with an eye toward a potential career in physical therapy.