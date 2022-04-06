Dubuque Senior’s Paige Lewis shot a 44 and earned medalist honors on Tuesday at a four-team golf quadrangular at Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Rams finished second with a team score of 199, just 3 strokes behind winner Iowa City West. Senior beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy (210) and host Cedar Rapids Jefferson (215).
Kylie Felderman added a 49 for the Rams, while Megan Ludovissy shot a 52 and Mya Beau had a 54.
Mustangs 4th — At Marion, Iowa: Emma Daughetee fronted Hempstead with a 51 and Sydney Lyon chipped in a 55, but the Mustangs shot a 223 and finished fourth at a quadrangular at Gardner Golf Course.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 9, Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Kobe Vosberg finished 2-for-3 and earned the win on the mound, Max Lucey added two hits, and the Cubans blanked Riverdale.
Southwestern 7, Iowa-Grant 2 (4 innings) — At Livingston, Wis.: Corbin Splinter went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, Jordan Stanton earned the pitching win, and the Wildcats topped the Panthers.
Warren/Stockton 11, Galena 4 — At Warren, Ill.: Austin Chumbler and Caleb Mammoser drove in two runs apiece as the Warhawks put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth inning.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 15, West Carroll 0 (4 innings) — At Savanna, Ill.: Maddox Knauer and Dylan Diehl combined for a no-hitter as the Wildcats dominated West Carroll.
Galena 12, Potosi 0 (5 innings) — At Galena, Ill.: Parker Studtmann struck out 11, Ethan Hefel hit a triple, and the Pirates blanked the Chieftains on Monday.
Stockton/Warren 7, Black Hawk 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Brady Broshous drove in three runs on two singles as the Warhawks dropped the Warriors on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Stockton/Warren 2, Galena 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ava Hahn racked up 12 strikeouts for Galena, but the Warhawks scratched across two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a win.
West Carroll 8, River Ridge/Scales Mound 2 — At Savanna, Ill.: Mickayla Bass struck out 12 batters for the Hornets, but the offense couldn’t get going in a loss to West Carroll.
Benton/Shullsburg 14, Cuba City 6 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell finished 2-for-3 with a triple hitting, while also earning the win in the circle with seven strikeouts as the co-op defeated the Cubans.
Platteville 10, Belmont 6 — At Platteville, Wis.: Alyssa Blevins finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Hillmen made the most of their five hits to upend Belmont.
River Ridge 10, DeSoto 8 — At DeSoto, Wis.: Sadie Crubel had two hits and scored two runs, Brynlee Kazda struck out nine in the circle, and the Timberwolves won their opener on Monday.
Riverdale 11, Darlington 1 (5 innings) — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Redbirds managed only three hits and committed six errors in the loss on Monday.
Boscobel 3, Iowa-Grant 2 — At Cobb, Wis.: The Bulldogs scratched out a win over the Panthers on Monday.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Hempstead 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Timmerman Field: Denis Masinovic scored the game-winner with 6 minutes to play off an assist from Mitchell Tackney, lifting the Mustangs past the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Wahlert 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jackson Haugen scored on a free kick to give Wahlert the lead, but the Cougars answered with a pair of goals in the second half.
Clinton Prince of Peace 6, Bellevue Marquette 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kannon Still and Evan Scott scored goals for the Mohawks in a loss to the Irish.
Clayton Ridge 8, West Delaware 1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Caden Palmer scored four goals as the Eagles routed the Hawks on Monday.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Western Dubuque 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Bobcats couldn’t find enough offense in a rainy road loss to the Saints.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Northeast Goose Lake 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg completed a hat trick with goals in the 1st, 63rd and 70th minutes to power the Mohawks past the Rebels.
Clayton Ridge 6, West Delaware 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Mara Pierce scored twice as the Clayton Ridge girls secured their first-ever program victory on Monday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans 2nd — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wahlert grad Mary Edwards finished with a two-round total of 83-78—161 to finish third overall, helping the University of Dubuque to a runner-up finish at the William Penn Navy and Gold Classic.
The Spartans finished with a two-round score of 654. Former Clayton Ridge prep Courtney Olson placed seventh for UD with an 87-76—163.
MEN’S GOLF
Pride place 8th — At Galena, Ill.: The Clarke men’s golf team placed eighth out of 14 teams at the Clarke Spring Invite at Galena Golf Club.
The Pride finished with a 320, led by Kade Salemi’s 77. Carter Ruegsegger added a 78 for the Pride.
MEN’S TENNIS
Wartburg 9, Dubuque 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Spartans failed to get on the board in the road defeat to the Knights.