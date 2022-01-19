Stuck in the midst of a four-game losing skid, the Dubuque Senior girls basketball team was looking to gain some momentum.
They got it in a big way.
Sam McDonald’s two clutch free throws with 11 seconds remaining gave the Rams their first lead since the game’s opening minutes, and Senior charged back to defeat Iowa Class 5A No. 13-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington, 50-49, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night at Nora Gymnasium.
“The first couple free throws of the game I missed, but I feel like I do better under pressure,” McDonald said. “I just knew I had to knock those down for our team.”
The Rams (6-5) trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but were able to just kind of hang around and never let the game get away from them.
McDonald’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1 minute remaining in the half cut the deficit to 24-18 and breathed some much-needed life into the home team heading into the locker room.
“Basketball is a long game, and we try not to panic,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “Even though they got up, the idea was not to panic.
“We wanted to stay with our game plan for as long as possible, and our girls just kept chipping away.”
Behind star forward and University of Iowa commit Hannah Stuelke, Washington looked to widen the gap even further in the third quarter, but again, the Rams wouldn’t go away. Stuelke finished with a game-high 28 points.
Five different times in the third frame, Senior cut the deficit to six points. McDonald connected on another 3-pointer to make it 38-32, and Anna Kruse took a rebound coast-to-coast to make it 40-34 heading into the final frame.
“(At) halftime, we all realized we really can win this game,” McDonald said. “It’s in our favor, we just had to keep doing what we were doing, moving the ball, and staying with the momentum.”
Mya Beau’s putback got the Rams within four, 42-38, with 3:58 to play, and six consecutive points by Maya Watters in the final 2 minutes got them within 47-46.
After two Warrior free throws put them back on top by three, Josie Potts’ drive to the hoop got the Rams back within one.
Washington — which connected on all seven free throws in the third quarter — went cold when it mattered most, hitting just two of eight in the fourth. None were bigger than the four Stuelke missed late in the game.
While the visitors clearly felt the pressure, McDonald toed the charity strip with ice water in her veins, and calmly knocked down both attempts, punctuating an exhausting — seemingly improbable — comeback.
McDonald and Potts led Senior with 12 points apiece, while Kruse had nine, and Watters contributed eight off the bench, in a balanced Rams scoring attack.
“This is a great team win,” Deutsch said. “I look at all these girls in the locker room and there are so many contributors to doing small pieces to make sure the entire picture is great for us.
“I love these wins where everybody gets to contribute and do something different to help us win. It was a fun game to be a part of.”