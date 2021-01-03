Garrett Baumhover scored 17 points as the Iowa Class 3A No. 9-ranked Western Dubuque boys basketball team rolled past West Delaware, 76-48, on Saturday at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.
The Bobcats improved to 6-1 with the win. Nick Bryant added 12 points, while Dylan Johnson and Tommy DeSollar added 11 points apiece.
Western Dubuque got off to a hot start and never looked back, taking a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 40-16 lead at halftime.
Kyle Kelley led the Hawks (3-4) with 15 points.
Davenport Assumption 70, Dubuque Hempstead 62 — At Davenport, Iowa: Kellen Strohmeyer scored 21 points, Michael Duax added 15 points and Nate Kaesbauer 12, but the Mustangs (2-2) fell short against the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Knights (5-1), whose only loss was to Hempstead in early December.
Southwestern 76, Benton 44 — At Benton, Wis.: Peerson Kephart scored 20 points and Jace Mess added 16 as the Wildcats (3-6) cruised past the host Zephyrs (3-3) to win the Mike Alexander holiday tournament.
Southwestern beat Shullsburg, 71-51, and Benton topped Argyle, 67-49, to reach the final.
Mineral Point 60, Dodgeville 51 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Liam Stumpf scored 17 points and Dominik McVay added 15 points as the Pointers (7-1) rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Dodgeville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa Valley 52, North Linn 34 — At Delhi, Iowa: Taya Tucker scored 15 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Wildcats (8-0) dominated the showdown with the second-ranked Lynx (6-1).
PREP WRESTLING
Noonan hits 150 — At Elkader, Iowa: Cascade star Aidan Noonan reached 150 career victories at the Warrior Duals, as the Cougars finished 3-2 in dual action.
Noonan secured four victories by pinfall, and scored a fifth win by forfeit. Noonan’s longest match on the day lasted 2:58, and his shortest went all of 23 seconds.
Cascade beat East Buchanan (43-30), Elkader Central (66-12) and Saint Ansgar (39-30), but lost to Waterloo West (46-33) and Alburnett (54-24).
Stender wins title — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Maquoketa’s Lane Stender won the 220-pound title at Maquoketa’s Zimmerman Invitational. Stender registered five wins on the day by fall, with his longest match running 5:32.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 5, Quad City 1 — At Mystique Ice Center: Blake Bechen tallied two goals and an assist, and eight different players recorded at least one point as the Saints improved to 7-1 in the Midwest High School Hockey League. Tristan Priest, Jeremiah Snyder and Drew Zillig each had a pair of assists, while Dane Schope, Connor Lucas and Malakhi Haley scored goals and Tyler White picked up an assist. Isaac Tillman stopped 15 of 16 shots to record the victory in net.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bethel 93, Clarke 70 — At Mishawaka, Ind.: Josh Meier scored 26 points with eight rebounds, and Jordan Lake added 22 points, but the Pride (5-4) fell on the road.