Peggy Leibfried, who guided Dubuque Senior to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament in her second season, has been named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division girls bowling coach of the year.
The Rams finished the season with an 8-2 record and averaged 2,714.22 per match. They finished fourth at the state meet on Wednesday in Waterloo.
Five area bowlers earned first-team all-division accolades.
Dubuque Wahlert senior Will Kamentz, who averaged 214.18, joined Western Dubuque junior Nolan Vaske, who averaged 207.23, on the Mississippi Division boys first team. Dubuque Senior 12th-grader Hunter Winner, who averaged 223.05, landed first-team honors in the Valley Division.
Hempstead junior Libby Leach, who averaged 196.86, made the Valley Division first team on the girls side. And Western Dubuque sophmore Baylee Neyen, who averaged 183.11, landed first-team accolades in the Mississippi Division.
The second-team boys honorees included Western Dubuque freshman Ethan Potter (197.64) and junior Jude Ludwig (197.46) and Wahlert senior Caden Bainbridge (201.59) in the Mississippi Division. Senior 12th-grader Aidin Bettcher (207.35) and junior Michael Wlochal (197.30) earned second-team accolades in the Valley.
The girls second-teamers included Senior freshman Alison Hedrick (188.0), sophomore Clara Pregler (185.0) and sophomore Taya Huseman (183.42), along with Hempstead seniors Erin Langel (185.82) and Zoe Schultz (182.41) in the Valley Division. Western Dubuque senior Shelby Rice (175.57) and Wahlert senior Jamie Vondra (181.73) earned second-team honors in the Mississippi.
The honorable mention selections included Hempstead’s Dakota Rupp, Conner Warrick, Madison Ninneman and Chloe Hansen; Senior’s Mason Krieg, Drake Reed, Jacquelyn Hochrein and Mackenzie Lang; Wahert’s Carter Hancock, Nick Splinter, Alaina Stecklein and Natalie Kelzer; and Western Dubuque’s Nick Sweeney, Aidan Besler, Ceci Daly and Brooklyn Neyen.