FORT DODGE, Iowa — With expectations soaring for state championships, perspective is important in situations like these.
For the Dubuque Hempstead boys and Dubuque Wahlert girls on Saturday, both programs had their eyes on state titles at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. The top-ranked Mustangs were hungry for a title after coming up a point short last year, while the Eagles were looking for a rare championship three-peat after winning back-to-back crowns.
Both settled for third place at the Iowa state cross country championships, and each team understands the importance of not taking those third-place trophies for granted.
“It was the goal for the athletes and the coaching staff to win a state title,” said Hempstead boys coach Mark Ressler, who led the Mustangs to state for a seventh straight year. “But we ran really well. Three of the top four guys PR’d here at the state meet. We were the only team to have three guys go all-state in 4A. To have it be our third straight year getting on the deck with different guys, and bringing home another trophy, we’re extremely proud of that.”
West Des Moines Dowling won the title with 87 points, and Pleasant Valley was second with 96. Hempstead scored 100 points, marking the third year in a row that the Mustangs placed in the top three at the Class 4A meet. Hempstead’s Ryan Winger finished sixth overall in 15:48, becoming the first junior to cross the finish line behind five seniors.
“Today I felt I did pretty well,” Winger said. “I was the top finishing junior, so that means next year I’ll be around that first spot. There was a lot of really good competitors today and really good teams competing for those top spots. We’re just really excited we got in the top three. We had a few minor things sort of holding us back, but that’s alright. We’ll get them next year. We’re really reloading.”
Four of Hempstead’s five scorers will be back next year, as junior Owen Maloney finished eighth in 15:53. Junior Mason Suarez took 11th in 16:00, sophomore Marcus Leitzen placed 31st in 16:24 and senior Jacob Westermeyer was 56th at 16:41.
“How it shook out, we weren’t the best team today but we’re a young team and bring back the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 juniors next year,” Ressler said. “We’re keeping it in perspective and we’re very proud of their performances today.”
Also in the 4A boys field, Dubuque Senior’s Connor Kilgore, a junior, placed 37th at 16:31, and Western Dubuque junior Cade Messer finished 99th at 17:14.
With five returning runners back in the fold, the Wahlert girls appeared primed for another title in Class 3A, but Ballard placed its five runners in the top 32 and won the crown with 57 points. Dallas Center-Grimes was runner-up with 80 and Wahlert was third with 125 points in its sixth consecutive trip to state.
Golden Eagles junior Alix Oliver led the effort in 12th place at 19:15, and Gabby Moran was 31st in 19:52. Lilah Takes was 34th in 19:54, Aunna Huseman placed 44th in 20:10 and Ellie Meyer took 52nd in 20:21.
“We had a troubled day,” Oliver said. “The weather impacted us, there was a lot of wind and it was so chilly out. We weren’t really prepared enough for this cold, and it hit us hard. Gabby and Ellie are really struggling right now because of that cold wind.
“I felt pretty good. Any time it got cold I just pushed even harder and thought to myself that if I ran even harder, I’d warm up and pass more people. I just went fishing with the girls, trying to catch the next girls in front of me. It’s sad because we’ll be missing Aunna, but the girls will be ready to step up and work even harder to get back here again.”
The Wahlert boys placed sixth in the 3A field last fall, and the Eagles were amped to finish fourth this season with 156 points in their third straight trip to Lakeside.
“We came in seeded fifth and we just wanted to beat that,” said Wahlert junior Nathan Munshower, who fronted the Eagles in 16th place in 16:34. “We didn’t hold any crazy expectations; we just went out to have fun. We knew a bunch of people would get out fast, so Jacob (Hocking) and I got out and knew we had to move up and that’s what we did. We wish we could have placed, but we have to be happy with how good this season was.”
Jacob Hocking, a senior, finished 26th for Wahlert at 16:51. Brant Perry finished 40th in 17:04, while Luke Simcox took 45th in 17:08 and Carter Hancock rounded out the score in 66th place in 17:20.
“At the beginning of the season, I had no idea what we were going to look like,” Wahlert coach Tim Berning said. “I’m just proud of these guys. I’m happy for them and so glad we were able to crack that top five. For them to believe in the program and believe in the process, it paid off. Hopefully we make it back next year and do even better.”
Also in boys 3A, West Delaware senior Nathan Goranson placed 79th in 17:32.