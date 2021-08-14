BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Driving back to Dubuque across the rolling hills of Northwest Illinois in the middle of that cold, rainy October evening, I knew it would be just about impossible to match the experience of covering my first World Series.
Just a few hours earlier, I could feel U.S. Cellular Field shake after Scott Podsednik homered to right-centerfield off superstar closer Brad Lidge to give the Chicago White Sox a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the 2005 Fall Classic. The scoreboard pinwheels spun, and fireworks lit up the damp Chicago skyline.
How in the world could you ever top that?
Well … I’m pretty sure I don’t have to ask if you watched the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams on Thursday night.
Nearly 16 years ago, the adrenaline from Podsednik’s blast kept me wide awake on the entire drive home and I couldn’t wait to call my father the next morning to swap World Series stories. A huge Sox fan, he was at Comiskey back in 1959 when left-fielder Al Smith received the infamous beer shower while tracking a home run by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Charlie Neal.
The Sox lost that series, so my experience was a little better than his. But, I’d joined his club, and it always felt cool to talk about our World Series experiences until he passed away in 2019.
My 2005 World Series game felt more like a college football game or a rock concert, in terms of atmosphere, and I haven’t felt that kind of energy at a sporting event since. I covered Game 3 of the World Series in St. Louis the following year, but it couldn’t come close to matching the magic of Comiskey in 2005.
For a much different reason, the No. 1 experience on my big-league list changed in a hurry Thursday night at the Field of Dreams.
No, it wasn’t a Fall Classic.
But, with the eyes of the country following along on FOX’s brilliantly produced telecast, it felt like a world championship event for Dyersville and Dubuque County … long before Tim Anderson’s no-doubt, two-run, walk-off home run into the cornfield in right-centerfield gave the White Sox a 9-8 victory over the mighty New York Yankees and ignited a fireworks show resembling the climactic scene from another classic baseball film, ‘The Natural.’
For a couple of magical days, our small baseball-loving corner of the world became the center of the universe for the sport. And, thanks to flawless execution from the special-events folks at Major League Baseball and legions of dedicated locals who didn’t mind a little mid-August heat, humidity and threatening weather, we came out of it looking like champions.
As much as I cherish my first World Series game back in 2005 and frequently try to re-live it, a little something always seemed to be missing. I couldn’t quite put my finger on it … until Wednesday during the media tour of the Field of Dreams stadium and again Thursday night.
Back in 2005, I felt somewhat alone in a sea of 41,000 fans at U.S. Cellular Field. My kid brother, who lives in Chicago, also had tickets, but we sat on opposite sides of the stadium and could only share our experience via cell phone after I’d wrapped up my story for the next day’s paper.
Along the way, I’ve spoken with a few more acquaintances who were there. But, honestly, it felt more like a Chicago thing.
The last two days at the Field of Dreams seemed so much more like a “we” experience than a “me” experience. It started by running into Peosta’s Gary McAndrew at the check-in Wednesday morning and ended by my fellow Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Gansemer giving me a golf-cart ride from the media tent to my vehicle late Thursday night.
A little more than an hour earlier, I stood next to long-time local semi-pro baseball player Russ Bolibaugh near the White Sox dugout for the ninth inning and rolled my eyes when he said, “Just you watch, TA’s going to hit a walk-off bomb right here.” (If you doubt the story Russ will, no doubt, tell for the rest of his life, I can verify he 100% called it. And, yes, his celebration was a little off the rails.)
I’m kind of kicking myself now for not taking better notes and writing down the names of all the friends, coaches, former teammates, kids I’ve written about in high school or long-time TH subscribers I ran into during this magical two-day journey. I’m still kind of in a bit of a fog after sitting on Cloud Nine of Baseball Heaven for two days — not to mention adrenaline costing me another good night of sleep — so I wouldn’t even know where to start on a list that I’m sure numbers in the hundreds.
That’s a good thing, though.
In the coming days, months, maybe even years, I will run into every last one of them and give them a wry little smile before we go into reliving our Field of Dreams experiences. From my neighbors, to buddies on the tarp crew, to the concessions workers, to the ushers, to the game-day staff, to the Ghost Players and to the fans lucky enough to have secured a ticket to the game … I can’t wait to see you again at the next semi-pro game or in the aisle of the grocery store (my wife has gotten used to a quick trip to the store turning into a long gab session).
And, thank you, to all of those who couldn’t be there Thursday night for sharing your stories of how much you enjoyed the game at watch parties or from the comfort of your living room. The way our community embraced this event, even though some were disappointed by being shut out, will go a long way toward ensuring that more of us will have this opportunity in the future.
They say champions walk together forever.
Well, congratulations.
Our small baseball-loving corner of the world became champions this week. And, oh, the stories we’ll share.