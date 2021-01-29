A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (8-13-0) AT WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (8-12-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Young Arena
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque has won a franchise-record seven straight games in the series, including three this season. The Saints need just one standings point in the final three games of the series to win the Cowbell Cup for the second straight season.
Scouting Dubuque: After starting 1-10-0, the Saints are the hottest team in the USHL over the last 10 games with a 7-3-0 mark. Chicago, Muskegon, Green Bay, Team USA and Fargo have won six times each in the same span. Dubuque’s three-game winning streak is also the longest active streak in the USHL. The Saints are the least-penalized team in the league at 8.57 per game. They have scored at least five goals in all three meetings with Waterloo.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks missed an opportunity to move out of seventh place in the Western Conference with Tuesday’s 5-4 home loss to Dubuque. Waterloo is the second-most penalized team in the USHL with 17.81 per game.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (11-9-3)
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Buccaneer Arena
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The home team has won all three games in the series, with three games remaining. Dubuque has won the last two in the series.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers have recorded a standings point in eight of their last 10 games, but have yet to string together two wins in the seven games they have played in the new year. Des Moines will be the fresher team this weekend after last playing on Saturday. The team will return to Buccaneer Arena this weekend after starting the season at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. Buccaeer Arena’s roof suffered extensive damage in the August derecho.