West Delaware will have a chance to defend it’s Iowa Class 2A state dual championship next week.
The top-ranked Hawks overpowered Anamosa, 76-3, in an Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal before dispatching 30th-ranked Camanche, 54-24, in the regional final on Tuesday night in Manchester, Iowa.
West Delaware advanced to the state tournament for the 10th time in program history and will wrestle in the state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Evan Woods (126 pounds), Stavely Maury (132), Jadyn Peyton (145), Jared Voss (170), Jack Neuhaus (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220), Carson Petlon (285), Carson Less (106), Luke Farmer (113) and Blake Engel (120) won by fall in the Hawks’ win over Anamosa, which was trying to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Kyle Cole (152) won by forfeit and Cael Meyer earned a major decision at 160 for West Delaware.
Peyton won by fall and Cole added a technical fall as the Hawks took an early 15-6 lead on Camanche in the final. Voss won by fall, and Camanche forfeited to Voelker, Nunley and Petlon to give West Delaware a 42-12 lead. Farmer and Woods also had pins in the final for the Hawks.
Camanche upset No. 17 Solon, 48-35, in its semifinal.
Denver 49, Dyersville Beckman 30 — At Denver, Iowa: Evan Wulfekuhle highlighted the Class 1A No. 26-ranked Trailblazers with a 13-second pin at 182 pounds, but Beckman fell short against No. 6 Denver in an Iowa Class 1A regional dual semifinal.
Bennett English (285 pounds), Nick Schmidt (106), Nick Hageman (138) and Mason Recker (145) also won by fall for the Blazers, who were trying to reach the state dual tournament for the second time in program history and the first time since 1999.
No. 12-ranked New London beat No. 21 Colfax-Mingo, 54-21, in the other semifinal. Denver beat No. 12 New London, 42-27, to earn its third consecutive trip to the state dual tournament.