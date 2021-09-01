Avery Schmidt and Kayla Wuebker contributed to four wins each on Tuesday night as Dubuque Wahlert rolled to a 114-70 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at Loras College’s San Jose Pool.
The Golden Eagles took all but two events. Schmidt won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Wuebker won the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Natalie Kelzer and Brooke Wuebker had hands in three wins each, while Kelly Snyder and Taylor Borgerding were victorious twice each, and Taylor Weig contributed to a relay win for Wahlert.
Dubuque Senior 114, Waterloo 71 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Maci Boffeli, Tabitha Monahan and Molly Gilligan won all four of their events to lead the Rams, who took all but one event. Kaitlyn Vantiger and Josie Norton contributed to three wins each, while Ana Konrardy claimed the 200 individual medley and Savanna Koch swam a leg on a winning relay.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Highland 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Payton Millin led the Timberwolves with 11 kills and five blocks, and Sadie Crubel added two aces, eight kills and 20 digs as River Ridge swept Highland, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19.
Potosi 3, Belmont 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Jessica Noonan floored 10 kills and Mykaylia Bauer tallied 20 digs as the Chieftains beat the Braves, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.
Shullsburg 3, Cassville 1 — At Cassville, Wis.: Kennedy Allendorf stuffed the stat sheet with three aces, 12 kills, 13 digs and a block as the Miners beat the Comets, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24.
Orangeville 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner finished with eight kills, one ace, two blocks, two digs and four assists to help lead Scales Mound, but the Hornets lost to Orangeville, 25-22, 25-18.
Freeport Aquin 2, Warren 0 — At Freeport, Ill.: Lucy Arndt tallied 10 kills, four aces and four digs in the Warriors’ 25-8, 25-14 loss to Aquin.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hardyman wins title — At Wauzeka, Wis.: Shullsburg/Belmont’s Anna Hardyman won the Wauzeka-Steuben Invitational individual championship in 23:35, nearly 30 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Ella Woodworth.
Cassville’s Ally Ihm (25:02) and Prairie du Chien’s Eowyn Earl (27:30) rounded out the top five at an event that did not keep team scores.
Shullsburg/Benton’s Garrett Ray won the boys title in 19:53.