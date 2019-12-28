LANCASTER, Wis. — Bragging right are up for grabs in the Uppena family.
Brothers Scott, Tom and Mike faced off against one another for the first time in Lancaster’s inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer boys basketball tournament which kicked off Friday night.
Tom, who coaches Darlington, defeated Mike’s Potosi Chieftains in the opener with an 81-44 win to advance to today’s championship game at 2:45 p.m. against Lancaster. Scott, who coaches for Royall, fell to the Flying Arrows in Friday’s night cap. The brothers lost their mother, Jane, to cancer in November 2017.
“Cancer, unfortunately, has been a part of lives for the past 30 years or so, and we all wanted to be a part of something in memory of mom,” said Mark Uppena, who coaches the Lancaster girls basketball team and is the high school principal. “It took us a couple years to get the scheduling down, but we are now hoping we can make it a yearly event.”
Their father, Dennis, coached at Cassville for 29 years before retiring in 2014.
“Everyone is affected by cancer in one way or another, and we wanted to do something to help donate to the cause,” Mark Uppena said. “We’ve had a lot of people come in to help with this event, and we are very appreciative of all the support we’ve gotten.”
Concession stand funds, as well as a 50/50 raffle, gift basket raffles and donations were collected to donate to the Coaches vs. Cancer organization.
Darlington, ranked fourth in Division 4, improved to 7-0 with Friday night’s win. The Redbirds were led by juniors Carter Lancaster with 20 points and Cayden Rankin with 18. Sophomore Easton Evenstad added 12 points for Darlington, who kept Potosi scoreless for the final seven minutes of the first half as they took a 48-18 lead into halftime.
“We lost a lot of talented seniors from last year’s class, but we have a few guys that saw a lot of minutes last season,” Darlington coach Tom Uppena said. “We are still a young team, and it shows at times.”
The Chieftains, who fell to 5-2 overall, were led by senior Nick Edge with 16 points.
“We all exchanged tapes with one another before this, and we knew how good Darlington was going to be,” Mike Uppena said. “Once they get going, they are really hard to defend.”
Potosi will take on Royall at noon today.
“It’s nice to have all of us here together playing a game that has been a part of our lives for so long,” Mike Uppena said. “We are more than happy to do it, and the money is going to a really special cause.”