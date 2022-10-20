FILLMORE, Iowa — Adam Knepper appreciated the home-course advantage while making a little history on Thursday afternoon.

Knepper finished fourth individually to lead Cascade to an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet championship at Fillmore Fairways. The Cougars easily underscored Clayton Ridge, 61-90, to earn their second straight state team berth and first state qualifying meet title since 1988.

