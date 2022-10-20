FILLMORE, Iowa — Adam Knepper appreciated the home-course advantage while making a little history on Thursday afternoon.
Knepper finished fourth individually to lead Cascade to an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet championship at Fillmore Fairways. The Cougars easily underscored Clayton Ridge, 61-90, to earn their second straight state team berth and first state qualifying meet title since 1988.
“It helped a lot to be familiar with the course, but what really made the difference was having so many people out on the course cheering us on the whole way,” said Knepper, who ran a 17:42. “We’ve been running against tough competition all year, and it helped us exponentially today when it was just 1A teams here.
“It’s a great feeling to win it. The cool thing is, we get our names on the record board at the track back at school. That’s something we’re all really looking forward to.”
The Cascade girls also qualified for state, as well as Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul and Tamryn Burbridge. The top two teams and the top 10 individuals advanced to the state meet next Friday at Fort Dodge.
Cascade will be sending both teams to state for the first time since 1990.
Max Nadeau also will represent Cascade as an individual at state after running a 17:57 for ninth place. The Cougars also scored with Lane Cook (14th), Ben Gehl (19th) and Andrew Kaalberg (24th), while Nathaniel Manternach (53rd) and Trenten Topping (54th) did not factor in the scoring.
Clayton Ridge’s Keaton Reimer and Gavin Moser also qualified for state for the second straight year after finishing fifth and seventh in 17:44 and 17:53, respectively. The Eagles also scored with Erik Flores (18th), Jesus Tabora-Lara (35th) and Jackson Patino (36th), while Colton Hoeger (60th) and Nate Meier (61st) did not score.
Schaul placed sixth in 17:45 to punch his ticket to state, but Maquoketa Valley fell 25 points short of Clayton Ridge for the second team spot at state. The Wildcats also scored with George Livingston (12th), Arion Rave (15th), Toby Grimm (47th) and Kenyon Baker (52nd), while Brady Eike took 56th and did not score.
Andrew Schmidt led Bellevue Marquette with a 49th-place showing. Caden Kettmann took 63rd, followed by Spencer Roeder (64th), Ethan DeSotel (67th), Trevor Klein (74th), Wyatt Gregorich (86th) and Reiter Patzner (99th).
The Cascade girls advanced to state behind Hallie Kelchen, who finished fourth in 21:00, and Lilly Supple, who took eighth in 21:47 to qualify for the individual state meet. Annie Trumm and Ayda DeLaRosa took 21st and 22nd, and Delaney Kremer took 24th.
Grace Bower took 27th but won the sixth-runner tiebreaker to help Cascade edge Central Elkader for the second team qualifying spot behind champion South Winneshiek. Lilly Topping placed 35th for Cascade.
“It’s a great feeling to be going to state, because we’ve all worked really hard for this,” said Kelchen, a freshman. “We haven’t had a team make it (since 2018), so it means a lot to be able to go. It’s especially nice for the seniors, because they haven’t had a chance to go to state as a team since they’ve been in high school.”
Burbridge finished sixth in 21:41 to earn the right to represent Maquoketa Valley at state as a freshman. The Wildcats posted an incomplete team score, but Isabel Imler took 29th, Allison Hogan placed 44th, and McKenna Bush took 55th.
