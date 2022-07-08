Dubuque Hempstead’s quest for a third consecutive Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament appearance will begin like the last two: as the 5 p.m. game in a playoff doubleheader.
The second-seeded Mustangs will host No. 5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Petrakis Park tonight, before Dubuque Wahlert meets Vinton-Shellsburg in a Class 3A nightcap. Hempstead has advanced to state 20 times in program history. The last two years, they hosted the opening round at a neutral site because Core Field does not have artificial lighting.
Dubuque Senior, meanwhile, will visit defending state champion Pleasant Valley in a separate substate bracket.
Here is a capsule look at Class 4A substate brackets involving local teams:
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 4
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Waterloo West (3-30) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (29-8), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (11-25) vs. No. 2 Dubuque Hempstead (25-11) at Petrakis Park, 5 p.m.; No. 4 Davenport Central (12-21) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (23-14), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winner at highest remaining seed from Friday’s games.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Jonny Muehring (.438, 49-for-112, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 38 RBIs), Cole Swartz (.422, 43-for-102, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 35 RBIs), Kellen Strohmeyer (.378, 45-for-119, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs), Brock Booth (.364, 32-for-88, 5 doubles, 18 RBIs), Justin Potts (.348, 32-for-92, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs), Lane Wels (.324, 34-for-105, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 24 RBIs), Solen Munson (.310, 31-for-100, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 32 RBIs), George Sherlock (.288, 21-for-73, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Nolan Schroeder (.276, 29-for-105, 4 doubles, 25 RBIs),
Hempstead pitching leaders — Wels (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 36 2/3 innings), Muehring (4-3, 2.80 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 35 innings), Jase Runde (3-2, 3.57 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 31 1/3 innings), Schroeder (1-2, 6.82 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 26 2/3 innings), Jordan Laden (4-0, 4.14 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 23 2/3 innings), Anthony Houselog (1-2, 5.49 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 21 2/3 innings), Booth (4-0, 2.56 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 13 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Hempstead, which received votes in the final coaches’ poll, will be seeking its third consecutive trip to the state tournament and 21st trip overall. The Mustangs hit .339 as a team, own a 4.11 team ERA and have outscored their opponents, 280-168, this season. Hempstead swept Jefferson by a combined 26-4 on June 3 and hasn’t lost consecutive games since a four-game skid in late May and early June. The Mustangs split with Kennedy and Prairie, swept Waterloo West and did not play Davenport Central … Prairie ended the season as the No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A, while Kennedy received votes.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 5
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Dubuque Senior (6-27) at No. 1 Pleasant Valley (23-11), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Davenport West (12-25) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (25-11), 7 p.m.; No. 4 Clinton (17-12) at No. 3 Iowa City Liberty (18-18), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winner at highest remaining seed from Friday’s games.
Senior offensive leaders — Jon Wille (.389, 42-for-108, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 19 RBIs), Ray Schlosser (.337, 30-for-89, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 14 RBIs), Bode Nagelmaker (.307, 27-for-88, 4 doubles, 22 RBIs), Mason Kunkel (.294, 30-for-102, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs), Jack Aitchison (.275, 22-for-80, 5 doubles, 10 RBIs), Jared Ostwinkle (.259, 22-for-85, 5 doubles, 3 home runs, 21 RBIs), Kobe Meyer (.240, 24-for-100, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 14 RBIs).
Senior pitching leaders — Meyer (1-5, 6.02 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings), Wille (2-6, 7.57 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Aitchison (1-3, 6.62 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Schlosser (0-4, 11.79 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 24 1/3 innings), Max Waller (1-0, 5.51 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 20 1/3 innings), Kaeden Klein (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 16 1/3 innings).
Outlook — The Rams open the postseason against the defending state champions, who ended the season ranked No. 9 in the coaches’ poll. Cedar Falls finished at No. 8. Senior has been outscored, 326-169, this season and has posted a .277 team batting average and 8.41 team ERA. Senior has been to state three times, the last in 1977. The Rams split with Liberty, were swept by Cedar Falls, lost a single game to Pleasant Valley and did not play Davenport West or Clinton.
