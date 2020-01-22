Mathias Chamberlain believes the Dubuque swimming community officially entered a whole new mindset on Tuesday night.
The Dubuque Community School District opened its state-of-the art $9.5 million aquatic center on the Hempstead campus with a triangular meet. Hempstead defeated city rival Senior, 107-62, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 98-71; and Jefferson edged Senior, 94-72.
“The swimming community has always had to work around different pools and different problems, and this is a solution to end all of that,” said Chamberlain, a Wahlert student who swims for Hempstead and helped christen the pool with a win in the 500-yard freestyle as well as legs on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. “I’m sure little problems might arise here and there, but this is a great example of what a high-competition pool is like. It’s going to do wonders for all kinds of swimmers in Dubuque.”
The school district twice postponed the pool’s opening ceremonies because of inclement weather that wiped out the Mustang Invitational on Jan. 11 and the Hempstead-Senior dual the following Saturday. It was worth the wait.
“This has been talked about for so long, and it’s awesome to be able to finally swim in it,” said Hempstead’s George Holesinger, who won the 200 and 100 freestyles and joined Chamberlain on Hempstead’s two winning relays. “It’s an incredibly fast pool. Everything about it is better. It’s deeper, the lanes are wider, there’s better filtration, so the water quality is so much better. It’s a pool Dubuque can really be proud of.”
Dubuque will showcase the pool on Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Conference supermeet, hosted by Senior. If Tuesday was any indication, expect plenty of fast times.
“You could just feel the energy,” said Senior’s Gavin Hall, who won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley relay with Pierce Casper, Cole Wolbers and Brian Day. “At this time of the season, you’re always a little tired, because you haven’t hit your taper yet. But, swimming the first meet here in front of the big crowd, there was so much energy. That made it a lot easier to go fast.”
The pool, which seats more than 400 people comfortably, measures 121 feet by 75 feet and includes a portable bulkhead to create different configurations. That will allow multiple teams to practice at the same time. The Hempstead and Senior boys have been in the pool since Jan. 10 and practice immediately after school. At the old pool, the schools alternated practices times.
“There’s so much room in this pool and the lanes are humongous, so there’s no way we’re ever going to get in each others’ way,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “In fact, it’s so big you sometimes have a hard time being loud enough for your swimmers to hear you. And it sure is nice to know you’re going to get out of practice at 5:15 p.m. every day. I’m sure that will lengthen my coaching career.”
The swim teams at Hempstead and Senior have always shared a common bond. And the new pool will likely strengthen it.
“I think (Hempstead swimmer) Brian Grimes said it best during the opening ceremony when he said the swimming community is like one team with one fight,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “They did a great job of putting this together. It’s neat to see some of the old traditions continue, like the cheer both schools do together at the end of the meet. And, at the same time, we’re looking forward to starting some new traditions here.”
Hempstead also got individual victories from Tate Billmeyer in the 200 individual medley, Aiden Yaklich in the 50 freestyle and Jacob Westermeyer in the 100 breaststroke. Devin Tigges contributed to a pair of winning relays, and Billmeyer and Yaklich swam on one winning relay each.