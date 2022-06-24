FARLEY, Iowa — Pitching to Jadyn Glab hasn’t been the answer for opponents so far this season.
It turns out walking her can be nearly as painful.
Glab reached base four times, scored three runs and hit her 11th home run of the season a half-inning before turning a nifty double play as Iowa Class 5A No. 15-ranked Dubuque Hempstead beat Class 4A No. 10 Western Dubuque, 8-3, in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday at Farley Park.
Glab walked in her first two plate appearances, stole two bases and drove in three runs in the first game. She reached base four more times in the second game as the Mustangs completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory — thanks to a fantastic diving play from second baseman Carleigh Hodgson to cut down the tying run at home in the seventh.
Glab was twice walked intentionally in the second game, once to load the bases.
“I knew it was coming. I knew probably after I hit that home run in the first game that they weren’t going to give me anything with runners on,” Glab said. “They wanted the split and we wanted the win. I don’t really think too much about the walks, but I’d like to hit.”
Glab walked to lead off the opener, stole second and then scampered to third as the throw rolled into center field. She scored four pitches later as Carleigh Hodgson dumped a single into left.
Lauren Hefel added an RBI single later in the inning, and a third run came home on a passed ball as the Mustangs staked ace Peyton Paulsen to a quick 3-0 lead.
Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters doubled and scored on an error in the bottom half, but Hempstead’s Chloey Vogt restored the lead to three with a run-scoring single in the third.
The Bobcats nearly got even that same inning after loading the bases, but settled for just two runs.
Glab worked a 3-1 count in the fourth before punching an RBI single to center. Mady Pint drove home another run later in the inning.
Glab homered on a 3-1 count in the fifth to push the lead to 8-3, moving into sole possession of second place on Hempstead’s single-season home run chart.
“We were pitching her, the problem was we got behind,” WD coach Rex Massey said. “We got behind 3-1 and you can’t get behind 3-1 on a good hitter. We got ahead the first two times and she was able to work out walks. The second two at-bats, she just got 3-1 counts and we challenged her.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Glab snagged Walters’ liner in the hole at short, turned and fired to first to complete an inning-ending double play.
She started the second game at catcher and tripled to the deepest part of the park in the first. Hodgson brought her home with a single and scored on Chandler Houselog’s two-out hit. Glab was intentionally walked in the second and sixth innings, and singled in the fourth, but was stranded each time.
“The second game we were going to challenge her. It was just obvious, there was a base open to load the bases. That’s an easy decision for us. I’d do that against any team’s best hitter,” Massey said.
Erica Ernzen hit a hustle double leading off the sixth and scored on Walters’ single to center.
WD put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out in the seventh. But Hodgson made a diving save of Carson Koerperich’s grounder and threw home to erase the lead runner at the plate, then squeezed her glove around Ernzen’s popout to end the game.
“We had a slapper up to bat so I knew I had to play in,” Hodgson said. “My mindset was just whatever ball comes to me, I’m going to get it and make the play. I was just able to reach, grab it and throw.”
