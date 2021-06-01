There's no doubt that Julie Westercamp is looking down and beaming with pride over what her Dubuque Wahlert boys have accomplished this season.
With only two varsity players back from their last season in 2019, the Golden Eagles honored their late coach with a third-place trophy at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament on Tuesday at Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines.
"It means a lot to me and a lot to all these guys," said Wahlert senior and No. 1 player Charlie Fair. "For a lot of them, it was their first trip to Des Moines. We really wanted to do well as a team for each other and playing for Julie in the back of our minds. We've come a long way since the start of the season, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to play through the entire postseason."
The Golden Eagles closed with a record of 14-4 after two matches on Tuesday. In the state semifinals, Wahlert battled Pella in a match that went more than three hours and didn't make it out of singles, as the Dutch pulled out a 5-1 victory. Fair scored Wahlert's lone win with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 win over Lucas Heap.
"Just to watch Charlie was a joy," Wahlert co-coach Eric Lucy said. "Since he was a freshman, just to see how he's matured into such a great man and a great leader. He's a great example for the rest of the team. We're going to miss him. He's really like another son to me."
Pella would go on to lose to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the championship match, as the Saints claimed their third state title.
The Eagles topped Spencer, 5-2, in the third-place match. Fair was impressive again in a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 over Charlie Steele, and Jack Freiburger cruised at No. 2 past Sam Feldmann, 6-1, 6-1. Ricky Walker battled for a win at No. 3 over Jack DeWitt, 2-6, 6-1, 10-2, and Roan Martineau rolled past Landon Ellis, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 4 to give Wahlert a 4-2 lead after singles.
Fair and Freiburger quickly sealed the trophy at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Steele and Feldmann.
"Xavier took care of Spencer pretty quick, so they had a nice rest being done at least an hour-and-a-half before we were," Lucy said. "A lot of close matches and tiebreakers with Pella, and credit to them. They were strong up and down the line.
"The fact that we only had two players back on varsity, to get third at state is a huge accomplishment. They should be extremely proud, and I know (co-coach) Aimee (Walsh) and I are over the moon proud of these guys."
Fair, Walker and Sam Timp will graduate from the Wahlert lineup. But with Freiburger, Roan and Nolan Martineau back in the fold, the Eagles are looking like a contender for next spring already.
"It's definitely a bittersweet moment," said Fair, who doesn't plan to continue his tennis career at the University of Iowa. "It's sad to see it end and I'll miss these guys and my coaches. But I know they'll be in good hands next year. I'm just really grateful to have competed at Wahlert and for all the memories and people who have supported myself and the team."