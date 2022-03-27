Scott Staff spent only the 1981-82 hockey season in Dubuque, and, yet, this weekend felt so much like a homecoming for him.
Staff joined more than three dozen former Fighting Saints players, mostly from the 1980s teams, in the inaugural Saint 4 Life Foundation Alumni Weekend. The weekend celebrated Jack Barzee, who not only helped bring the United States Hockey League to Dubuque in 1980 but also established a standard of excellence over his five seasons here before embarking on a 27-year career as a National Hockey League scout.
“Playing in Dubuque was one of the highlights of my career, hockey wise, so it’s always had a special place in my heart,” said Staff, a Long Beach, N.Y., native who scored more than 100 points that season and later played for Brown University and professionally overseas. “But it wasn’t just the hockey. It was the family I lived with and the people in the community who embraced us so well.
“I’ve traveled quite a bit in the U.S., and I’ve noticed that Dubuque is just special because of the way it welcomed us and made us feel like one of their own. Look around this room, and all these guys who played here so many years ago still find value in what they found in Dubuque, even if it was only for a year or two. Coming back this weekend brings back a lot of amazing memories, and I’m so glad I could be a part of this.”
Similar sentiments prompted Northern Lights Hockey, which owns the Fighting Saints, to create the Saint 4 Life Foundation last fall. The foundation, which takes its name from a phrase coined by former Saints coach Jim Montgomery, aims to bring together former players, coaches, staff and families to reconnect and develop a way to enhance the experience of the current team, create a support network of past players, improve the ice arena and benefit the City of Dubuque.
The Saint 4 Life Foundation “exists to promote amateur ice hockey in Dubuque by building a vibrant alumni network that will partner with the community to focus on education, mentoring and community events.”
“The foundation is really a reciprocation for all of the support we received when we were here as players,” said Brian Granger, a goaltender on the 1980-81 and 1981-82 teams who joined former teammate Dennis Gibbons, Saints sales and community relations representative Bill Snook and Saint 4 Life Foundation executive director Katharine Brown in establishing the database of former players.
“That age between 17 and 20 is a very important time in a young man’s life. Sometimes, you don’t necessarily understand it when you’re going through it, but as you grow older, you come to appreciate it so much more. We all loved playing for Jack because he shaped us in so many ways, not just in hockey but in life.”
Bill Cody, who played three seasons in Dubuque in the mid-1980s before moving on to the University of Alaska-Anchorage, couldn’t pass up an opportunity to reunite with Barzee.
“He took a chance on a 5-foot-nothing, 140-pound Black guy from Alaska, so I had to be here,” Cody said. “He absolutely molded my life.
“But Dubuque was a special place for all of us. At that age, you’re away from home, probably for the first time in your life. Your teammates in the locker room become your family, but it’s important to have the kind of community support we had, too.”
Barzee looked like a proud papa on Friday night as he scanned the lounge at Mystique Community Ice Arena and saw so many familiar faces from his tenure in Dubuque. He’s already looking forward to foundation golf tournaments that are in the works for this summer.
“What’s really cool is seeing players from different years mingling with guys they didn’t even know before today,” said Barzee, who was a one-man hockey operations staff while in Dubuque. “The first time you do something like this is always the hardest, but they’ve really rolled out the red carpet for us this weekend.
“Word is going to spread about this weekend, and it’s just going to get bigger and bigger. It’s going to be a weekend where guys are going to want to clear their schedules so they can be a part of it.”
Chris Masters, who played for the Saints during the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons before moving on to play for his hometown Boston College, hadn’t been back to Dubuque in 27 years. He loved his trip down memory lane and a quick drive around town to see how much has changed.
He said his time in Dubuque shaped his future career. He operates the highly successful Boston Jr. Bruins organization with his older brother, Peter, who also played for the Saints.
“Peter played for Cary Eades, and I played for Troy Ward, and we learned so much about coaching and teaching from both of them while we were here,” Masters said. “At the time, we didn’t know what we were going to go into after college, but we’ve applied so much of what they taught us here in Dubuque to how we run our organization now.
“I’m so glad that the dates worked out and I could make it to this.”